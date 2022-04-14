There are two major market events scheduled for today ahead of the long Easter weekend. investors will be keeping an eye on the monetary policy announcement from the European Central Bank at 12:45 pm BST as well as a US retail sales report for March at 1:30 pm BST both of which could be volatility triggers for EURUSD and stock markets. When it comes to the European Central Bank monetary policy decision, nobody expects the level of interest rates to be changed as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has caused a significant disparity in the approach between the ECB and the FED. However, there is no consensus when it comes to asset purchases since some banks expect the ECB to announce the end of APP by the end of May today and start preparing markets for a potential rate hike as soon as June while others do not expect such an announcement ahead of the June meeting as this will be when the updated set of economic forecasts is released. In either today we could be seeing some significant moves in markets as a result of these events along with some portfolio rebalancing as investors and traders attempt to limit their risk exposure ahead of the long weekend.
US earning season continues with major financial institutions
After yesterday’s lackluster results from Blackrock and JP Morgan, investors are looking at today's earnings reports from other major financial institutions such as Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs for some reassurance. While most expect results for the first quarter of 2022 to be worse than a year ago, any unexpected negative surprises could worsen sentiment even further as the general economic climate of uncertainty and record inflation continues to pressure consumers and producers. On the other hand, upbeat results could further boost the ongoing rebound of stock markets which started the day quite mixed ahead of the long easter weekend and as many also await today’s US unemployment figures along with the retail sales report at 13:30 BST which will be the first report to capture the whole impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh two-year lows below 1.0800
EUR/USD has extended its slide and dropped below 1.0800 for the first time in nearly two years. ECB left its policy settings unchanged and President Lagarde refrained from offering clarity on the timing of the first rate hike or the end of the QE, weighing heavily on the shared currency.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3000 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its decline in the American session and dropped toward 1.3000. The greenback is gathering strength amid the ECB's dovish tone and rising US Treasury bond yields, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold: Fears underpin the bright metal
Gold gave up some ground on Thursday amid the resurgent dollar’s demand, now quoting at around $1,967. The dollar traded with a soft tone throughout the first half of the day, as investors held back ahead of the ECB monetary policy announcement.
Shiba Inu price could double after 2.41 billion SHIB get burned
Shiba Inu price is on track to make a comeback from the recent pullback and double in the near future as the meme coin’s circulating supply shrinks further. Analysts reveal a bullish outlook on Shiba Inu price.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): ECB delays, Musk bids for Twitter and investment banks boom
Earnings season continues with some ramping up in the financials space on Thursday. Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) both boom it as trading desks love volatility while Wells Fargo underperforms.