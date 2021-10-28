The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 74.94 levels and traded in the range of 74.77-74.95 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed at 74.92 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.8216 levels. The USDINR pair slipped today because foreign banks sold the US dollar for overseas investments into Indian companies raising funds through initial public offerings. Prices of Brent crude oil fell noting a higher-than-expected rise in US stockpiles, which further dented sentiment for the pair. However, a sharp fall in domestic equity indices limited further fall in the pair as the pair closed steady. On the data front, investors await crucial GDP data in the US, scheduled to be released on Friday.
Most Asian currencies were down in early trade today tracking losses in equity markets due, to concern that high inflation may prompt central banks to tighten the monetary policies, which could in turn slow down the pace of economic growth. On an annualized basis, a premium on the one-year, exact period dollar/rupee contract settled at 4.67% as compared to 4.65% recorded in the previous close.
The BoJ retained its easy monetary policy settings and projected inflation at well below its 2% target for at least two more years, reinforcing market bets it will lag other central banks in dialling back crisis-mode policies. German unemployment fell more than expected in October, showing that companies in Europe’s largest economy were firmly on a post-pandemic hiring spree despite supply bottlenecks that have hurt manufacturers.
