Key highlights
British manufacturers' expectations for how much they would raise their prices fell to a nine-month low in June, in a rare sign of softening price pressures at a time when consumer price inflation is soon expected to reach double digits. The headline industrial orders gauge fell to +18 in June from May's +26.
Germany's BDI industry association slashed its economic forecast for 2022 and said a halt in Russian gas deliveries would make recession inevitable in Europe's largest economy. German gross domestic product is now expected to grow by 1.5%, rather than the 3.5% forecast given before war broke out in Ukraine, the BDI said, adding that a return to pre-crisis levels is not expected before the end of the year at the soonest.
Japanese Prime Minister said the central bank should maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy, brushing aside opposition calls that the policy be tweaked to target Japan's rising cost of living. Kishida said the recent sharp falls in the yen were worrying but monetary policy and exchange rates must be dealt with separately, while fiscal policy should take the principal role in addressing the impact of rising prices.
USD/INR movement
The USDINR pair made an opening at 77.98 and traded within the range of 77.96-78.0875. The pair closed the day at 78.075 levels. The Indian rupee had appreciated in the early part of the session today but could not hold on to the gains as persistent foreign fund outflows and a jump in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment. The dollar is expected to remain vigilant on the ongoing debate over another probable 75 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve in July, while speculation that the US economy could slip back to recession remains on the rise.
Global currency updates
The EURUSD pair has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0550. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment and the latest comments from European Central Bank officials help the shared currency outperform its rivals and the pair eyes 1.0600 as its next target. While testifying before the European Parliament yesterday, ECB President Christine Lagarde noted a recession in the eurozone was not their baseline scenario and confirmed that they intend to raise key rates by 25 basis points in July. The GBPUSD pair has managed to build on yesterday's modest gains and climbed above 1.2300 in the early European morning. The broad-based dollar weakness amid improving risk mood helps the pair preserve its bullish momentum. The USD/JPY pair struggle to gain any meaningful traction and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around the 135.00 psychological mark.
Bond market
U.S. Treasury yields cooled off after making a gap-up opening as investors awaited the release of a fresh batch of economic data on the first trading day of the week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded at 3.267%. However, the yields of the domestic bond market rose as the elevated crude oil prices continue to build the pressure on the bond prices. The 10-year G-Sec benchmark closed the day 5 basis points higher from the previous closing at 7.483%.
Equity market
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 started today's session higher amid gains across other Asian markets, though concerns persisted about aggressive hikes in COVID-era rates and their impact on economic growth. Gains across sectors pushed the headline indices higher, with financial, media, metal, realty, and IT shares being the biggest contributors. Broader Investors globally awaited a key testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell due this week.
Evening sunshine
"Focus to be on the US Existing Home Sales data."
European stocks moved higher, continuing a recovery seen at the start of the week. The rebound in positive sentiment comes after global market turbulence as investors assessed the prospect of more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes and rising chances of a recession. U.S. stock futures climbed, offering investors a reprieve from a recent stretch of whipsaw trading that had sent stocks and cryptocurrencies falling. The focus will be on the US Existing Home Sales data due later today.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trading with a soft tone ahead of growth-related data
The AUD/USD pair trades at around 0.6930, weakening despite the limited demand for the greenback. S&P Global will publish the preliminary estimates of its June PMIs for all major economies, which may bring back risk-off trading.
EUR/USD holds on to modest gains below 1.0600 post-Powell
EUR/USD peaked at 1.0605 following comments from Fed’s head, trading at around 1.0580 after the dust settled. FOMC Chairman Powell's cautious comments on the economic outlook weighed on the dollar, but not enough to put it in a bearish path.
Gold bears maintain control but remain sidelined
Gold advanced on Wednesday to reach a fresh weekly high of $1,847.85. The dollar came under selling pressure ahead of Powell’s testimony before Congress, briefly extending its slump as he started his speech. However, after the dust settled, the greenback recovered some ground, with the bright metal currently trading around $1,837.
The recovery rally for Bitcoin price finds new fuel, but will it sustain?
Bitcoin is beginning to pull market sentiment from the grave ashes. Still, investors should approach the peer-to-peer digital currency with a cautious dollar-cost averaging approach, as bearish unpredictability is still a factor.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!