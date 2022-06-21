Key highlights

British manufacturers' expectations for how much they would raise their prices fell to a nine-month low in June, in a rare sign of softening price pressures at a time when consumer price inflation is soon expected to reach double digits. The headline industrial orders gauge fell to +18 in June from May's +26.

Germany's BDI industry association slashed its economic forecast for 2022 and said a halt in Russian gas deliveries would make recession inevitable in Europe's largest economy. German gross domestic product is now expected to grow by 1.5%, rather than the 3.5% forecast given before war broke out in Ukraine, the BDI said, adding that a return to pre-crisis levels is not expected before the end of the year at the soonest.

Japanese Prime Minister said the central bank should maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy, brushing aside opposition calls that the policy be tweaked to target Japan's rising cost of living. Kishida said the recent sharp falls in the yen were worrying but monetary policy and exchange rates must be dealt with separately, while fiscal policy should take the principal role in addressing the impact of rising prices.

USD/INR movement

The USDINR pair made an opening at 77.98 and traded within the range of 77.96-78.0875. The pair closed the day at 78.075 levels. The Indian rupee had appreciated in the early part of the session today but could not hold on to the gains as persistent foreign fund outflows and a jump in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment. The dollar is expected to remain vigilant on the ongoing debate over another probable 75 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve in July, while speculation that the US economy could slip back to recession remains on the rise.

Global currency updates

The EURUSD pair has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0550. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment and the latest comments from European Central Bank officials help the shared currency outperform its rivals and the pair eyes 1.0600 as its next target. While testifying before the European Parliament yesterday, ECB President Christine Lagarde noted a recession in the eurozone was not their baseline scenario and confirmed that they intend to raise key rates by 25 basis points in July. The GBPUSD pair has managed to build on yesterday's modest gains and climbed above 1.2300 in the early European morning. The broad-based dollar weakness amid improving risk mood helps the pair preserve its bullish momentum. The USD/JPY pair struggle to gain any meaningful traction and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around the 135.00 psychological mark.

Bond market

U.S. Treasury yields cooled off after making a gap-up opening as investors awaited the release of a fresh batch of economic data on the first trading day of the week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded at 3.267%. However, the yields of the domestic bond market rose as the elevated crude oil prices continue to build the pressure on the bond prices. The 10-year G-Sec benchmark closed the day 5 basis points higher from the previous closing at 7.483%.

Equity market

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 started today's session higher amid gains across other Asian markets, though concerns persisted about aggressive hikes in COVID-era rates and their impact on economic growth. Gains across sectors pushed the headline indices higher, with financial, media, metal, realty, and IT shares being the biggest contributors. Broader Investors globally awaited a key testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell due this week.

Evening sunshine

"Focus to be on the US Existing Home Sales data."

European stocks moved higher, continuing a recovery seen at the start of the week. The rebound in positive sentiment comes after global market turbulence as investors assessed the prospect of more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes and rising chances of a recession. U.S. stock futures climbed, offering investors a reprieve from a recent stretch of whipsaw trading that had sent stocks and cryptocurrencies falling. The focus will be on the US Existing Home Sales data due later today.