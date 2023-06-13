The S&P500 surpassed last summer peak level and recovered to the highest levels since April 2022 on hope that… we could see a sufficiently soft inflation data from the US, which could chase the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) clouds away and clear the sky for a Fed pause.
The US inflation data is due today, as the Fed begins its two-day policy meeting. Expectations are rather soft – which make them harder to beat.
While equity traders seem optimistic about the end of the Fed tightening, bond traders are more skeptical. The US 2-year yield remains on a positive trajectory. The US sovereign bonds outlook will remain negative until a strong hint that the Fed rate hikes are over.
The US dollar is softer, and a sufficiently soft US inflation could push the EURUSD past its 100-DMA, near 1.08.
There are diverging opinions about what happens next. Some investors think that the Big Tech led equity rally should continue with the rest of the market due to catch up with their technology peers. Some others think that the S&P500’s fresh bull market is just an illusion and doesn’t mean that the bear market is over.
Elsewhere, crude oil was hit by another wave of selloff yesterday which sent the barrel of American crude below the $67 level.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits monthly highs above 1.0800 ahead of US CPI inflation data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0800, flirting with monthly highs after Germany's Economic Sentiment unexpectedly improved to -8.5 in June. The pair remains on the front foot as the US Dollar tracks the US Treasury bond yields lower amid expectations of soft US CPI data.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.2550 after UK jobs data, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD is holding its daily rebound above 1.2550 in the European session on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that wage inflation continued to run hot in May, providing a boost to Pound Sterling. Later in the day, US inflation data will be watched closely by investors.
Gold holds steady around $1,960 as traders await US CPI
Gold price edges higher on Tuesday, for the first day in the previous three, and sticks to a mildly positive tone heading into the European session. The XAU/USD is currently placed around the $1,960 region, up over 0.20% for the day.
XRP price climbs ahead of Hinman document release in SEC vs. Ripple case
The so-called Hinman documents, a key element in the legal battle between the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and payment giant Ripple, are set to be released Tuesday.
US Inflation Preview: Why the US Dollar is more likely to fall than rise, three scenarios Premium
Nerve-wracking does not begin to describe it – the No.1 economic indicator is released only one day before the most potent market mover says its word, and volatility is set to explode.