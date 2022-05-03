We come into Tuesday with the market trying to find some support after an intense round of risk off flow leading to a fresh yearly low in the S&P 500. Worry around COVID fallout, the Russia-Ukraine war, slower global growth prospects and rising inflation are all behind what we’ve been seeing of late.
Fed hikes 0.5%, equities soar dollar falls as larger increase in June ruled out Premium
The Fed made good on its promise to fight inflation with the largest rate hike in over two decades, and though it indicated more increases are pending the governors pulled back from more extreme measures igniting a huge equity rally and bringing to a halt the dollar’s month-long surge.