Key highlights

The German economy grew slightly in the first quarter from the previous one, with higher investments offset by the twin impacts of war in Ukraine and COVID-19 that experts predicted would weigh more heavily in the three months to June. German consumer morale is projected to inch up in June after falling to a record low in May, but high inflation and the war in Ukraine continue to weigh on household spending, a survey showed.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde gained key allies for her plan to raise rates out of negative territory this summer, even as one of her own board members expressed some scepticism about the policy path ahead.

Urgent steps will be taken to ease pain caused by the surging cost of living in Japan, and to help the economy recover from the ill effects of COVID, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said as he presented a supplementary budget to parliament.

The United States pushed Russia closer to the brink of a historic debt default by not extending its license to pay bondholders, as Washington ramps up pressure on the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

USD/INR movement

The USDINR pair made a gap-down opening at 77.52 levels. The pair traded within the range of 77.4325-77.5650 and closed the day at 77.5250. The USDINR pair ended down today compared to the previous day’s close likely due to dollar selling by the RBI at around Rs 77.52/$1 in the spot. The RBI through PSU banks were believed to have sold dollars in the spot market which supported the Indian rupee. Meanwhile, the dollar saw its run of six straight weeks of gains come to an end last week and declined further in the first two days this week. However, it is finding some footing so far on the day as buyers start to rear their heads again.

Global currency updates

The euro traded lower against the US dollar amid mixed sentiment and anxiety ahead of the key economic events. Investors are concerned over the European growth, despite the recently hawkish comments from the Eurozone policymakers, which also weigh on the Euro currency. The GBPUSD pair traded down due to weak risk sentiment and weighed by weaker than expected UK PMIs that were released yesterday. The mood remains dampened, spurred by concerns about the US economy falling into a recession. Another factor that is weighing on is China's Covid-19 crisis. Reports over the weekend illustrated that Beijing is struggling to cap the spread.

Bond market

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower today, as investors awaited the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s meeting earlier this month. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note slipped 2 basis points to 2.73%. More aggressive tightening of monetary policy by the Fed has raised concerns that this could contribute to a slowdown in economic growth. The domestic bond market yields too cooled off tracking the US yield levels. India's 10-Year bond yield closed the day at 7.30%.

Equity market

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 failed to hold on to the green in a third back-to-back volatile session today. Losses in IT, media, realty, and metal shares pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in financial shares limited the downside. Broader markets bled, with the Nifty midcap 100 and Nifty smallcap 100 indices falling 2.5% and 3.5% respectively. Investors awaited the last leg of earnings reports from India Inc for cues.

Evening sunshine

"Focus to be on the US Core durable goods orders data and FOMC meeting minutes."

European stocks moved higher as global markets tried to bounce back from a widespread retreat in the previous trading session. U.S. stock index futures were largely subdued ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's May meeting, which will likely offer clues on the path of future rate hikes.