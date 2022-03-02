The USDINR pair made a gap-up opening at 75.76 levels and traded in the range of 75.57-75.86 with a sideways bias. The USDINR pair has closed the trading session at 75.70. The RBI set the reference rate at 75.7200. The USDINR pair rose because the US dollar rose against other major currencies as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
A slump in domestic and global share indices in the wake of the conflict continued to weigh on risk appetite. Investors now await US Fed Chair Powell’s testimony before Congress later today and on Thursday for any indications if the Fed will be less aggressive in raising interest rates going forward as the Ukraine conflict continues. Eurozone inflation soared to another record high last month, intensifying a policy dilemma for the ECB, which must convey a sense of calm amid war-related market turmoil but also respond to mounting price pressures. Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 5.8% from 5.1% in Jan, beating expectations for 5.4% and also confounding the ECB's own projection for a drop.
India’s manufacturing activity recovered in Feb after decelerating to a four-month low in the previous month as output and new orders expanded at a stronger pace, according to a private survey. Oil benchmarks are hitting multiple prices and spread milestones across several key markets as the fallout from severe sanctions on key exporters Russia sows confusion and panic among global crude oil traders, shipping firms, and importers.
