The USDINR pair opened at 75.97 levels and traded in the range of 75.91-76.15 with a sideways bias. The USDINR pair closed at 75.98. The RBI set the reference rate at 75.9731. The USDINR pair slipped as crude oil prices fell after Shanghai, China's financial hub, imposed a lockdown to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases, which led to renewed fears of demand destruction. A fall in oil prices decreases India's import bill, which supported sentiment for the Indian currency.
Moreover, investor appetite for riskier assets, including the rupee, improved on hopes of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Overnight indexed swap rates ended lower today as traders unwound their fixed rate bets tracking an overnight slump in crude oil prices and hope of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine easing cautionary paying of fixed rates across tenures. The one-year swap rate settled at 4.52% against the previous close of 4.55% and the five-year swap rate closed at 6.04% against 6.08% on Monday.
Consumer confidence measures from the eurozone continued to disappoint with the German GfK consumer climate index declining faster than anticipated from -8.5 in the previous release to -15.5. Japan’s unemployment rate inched down to 2.7% in February, government data showed, as a resurgence in coronavirus infections led people to remain in their jobs rather than searching for new employers. The yen recovered slightly after Japan's FM Suzuki said the government would closely watch currency moves to prevent a "bad" weak yen that hurts the economy.
