In this week's episode, we discuss the latest corporate earnings from some of the world's largest financial institutions. Ever wondered what the difference is between the likes of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, and BlackRock? We break down the difference between investment banks and boutiques and explain how commercial banking and wealth management fits into the picture. Hopefully, it will serve as good intel to help you make more sense of the industry and be better informed for your future applications.
We also discuss the pros and cons of working on the buy-side or sell-side and how that can impact your career progression and earnings.
The final segment is reversed for the US debt ceiling after it was reported that the US Treasury is now taking “extraordinary measures” to meet its debt obligations after the US government hit its $31.4tn borrowing limit. Find out what this means and whether investors should be worried.
