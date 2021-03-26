The Covid-19 pandemic, although it seems to be coming to an end, is having a devastating effect on health, society, and the economy. Fortunately, however, it came at a time when technology has advanced so much that we have been able to continue to communicate and albeit virtual we can effectively collaborate with each other.

The new reality created by the pandemic has led many individuals and organizations to shift their work from the office to their home. It is remarkable that this achievement became possible due to the fact, Internet companies and high-tech organizations have managed to keep the World Wide Web afloat, even as Internet traffic from corporate to home networks has been growing rapidly and chaotically.

Thus, despite the extreme conditions that have been created, the Internet has managed to meet the needs created by the pandemic without substantial problems, proving that although it was created decades ago, it was and remains, as a design and technology, far ahead of its time. Indeed, its design allows it not to collapse as the Internet is not prone to individual points of failure. In essence, it is invulnerable to attacks and downtime. In fact, everyone enjoys the opportunity to globalize, because the Internet, even if users in one place or country have problems with their server, can remain connected to servers or data centres from other countries or sites. So, their data is always available for download. This fact, although today we take it for granted because of the design of the internet, as a thought and application, is astonishing.

The astonishing properties of the Internet show the digital transformation that is taking place, which, however, has not yet been realized by all partners. In the new era that has already dawned, companies will need to fully participate in the digital transformation, by adopting the conditions that shape this transformation, some of which are the following:

The offering of vision, products, and services that through digitalization will meet the needs of all customers and will be shared with all customers.

Vision, products, and services should coexist with the needs of the companies, staff, shareholders, and the community.

The necessary infrastructure, technology, resources, and expertise are required, which can be developed either internally or through partners.

Internal and external processes and practices for digital transformation are also a very important element of the strategy that needs to be followed.

Finally, the most important issue is the right culture. That is the culture, that will create a supportive environment for continuous innovation. The innovation aims to surprise customers and provide them with incentives that will unlock potential opportunities for them.

An example of digital transformation is the digital trading platforms used by traders, which serve the above terms and offer traders value-added transactions around the world quickly, easily, and reliably.

The aforementioned conditions, while they have always been important, today due to the digital transformation are much more easily feasible for adoption and implementation than 20 or 30 years ago. This is evidenced by the new reality brought about by the pandemic, and therefore it means, now is a great opportunity for a holistic digital transformation.

This much is certain: after the end of the pandemic, nothing will be the same, as there is no possibility of returning to the old way of doing business. Like it or not, in front of our eyes right now, a completely different reality is being formed. Anyone who realizes this new reality, must invest in digital transformation. And it will certainly not only benefit from it, but it will also have the opportunity to contribute to the possible creation of a better and fairer world for all of us.