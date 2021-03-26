In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
Silver defends crucial horizontal support with a hammer and possibly, inverse head and shoulders pattern.
Brent Oil also tries to create the iH&S formation. Buy signal after the breakout of the neckline.
Dow with V-shape reversal and the bullish breakout of the upper line of the flag. That is bullish.
DAX with a very similar situation. All-time highs are very close.
The USDCHF continues the surge after a beautiful iH&S pattern.
The GBPUSD is testing crucial resistance. A bounce would bring us a very strong sell signal.
The EURPLN is breaking a very strong horizontal resistance. That can be very bullish.
The NZDCHF bounces off a crucial horizontal support with an Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern. Price action at its finest!
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
