In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

Silver defends crucial horizontal support with a hammer and possibly, inverse head and shoulders pattern.

Brent Oil also tries to create the iH&S formation. Buy signal after the breakout of the neckline.

Dow with V-shape reversal and the bullish breakout of the upper line of the flag. That is bullish.

DAX with a very similar situation. All-time highs are very close.

The USDCHF continues the surge after a beautiful iH&S pattern.

The GBPUSD is testing crucial resistance. A bounce would bring us a very strong sell signal.

The EURPLN is breaking a very strong horizontal resistance. That can be very bullish.

The NZDCHF bounces off a crucial horizontal support with an Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern. Price action at its finest!