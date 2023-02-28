Note the stark difference between positioning in the futures markets compared to twenty-four hours ago.
In the footprint view below, the large quantities of buyers lifting offers occurred during the US session just past.
Reading footprints: Using color shading intensity, the more intense the color green, the higher the number of contracts buyers bought at the corresponding offer price. Similarly, the more intense the color red, the higher the number of contracts sellers sold at the corresponding bid price.
For context: Market makers and hedging commercials are active at the end of each month.
With the end of February falling on a Tuesday, not surprisingly, the Friday session prior was very active, so the parties mentioned above can complete their monthly obligations to start next week with a clean slate.
Curiously Monday, February 27, continued the selling theme. Extrapolating, it's likely a reaction to the US session as a guide on approaching the end of the month.
If commercials and market makers have completed end-of-month stocktaking and hedging obligations, their absence may lead to a thinly traded Tuesday, February 28.
Market makers often influence price movement on very light volume in a thinly traded market.
In the chart below, you can see the single-digit quantities of futures contracts traded, putting immediate pressure on the sellers clustered at the lows of the footprint.
Trade hypothesis
Having shown their hand, you know who market makers are targeting. And in their defence is the large group of buyers highlighted. How so? Can you remember the game Space Invaders? The "walls of defence" act similarly by repelling selling to attempt to lower prices.
Revisiting the first chart, you know many sellers are offside.
While it is possible a significant portion of the volume was the end-of-month activity, speculators are another active market group. So you can bet there are speculators currently offside in AUD/USD
You know the market makers' strategy and which traders will likely exit to cover losses. Covering losses in a thin market environment will create sudden spikes in price movement.
In summary, intraday offers an opportunity to trade with the exiting order flow of offside short traders.
