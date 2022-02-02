Intraday market analysis: USD waits for rebound

AUD/USD recoups losses

The Australian dollar recovered after the RBA signaled an end to its bond-buying program. The recent sell-off below the daily support and psychological level of 0.7000 further weighed on market sentiment. As the RSI dipped again into the oversold territory, short-term sellers’ profit-taking has driven the price higher.

The bears could be looking to fade the current rebound unless the bulls succeed in pushing past 0.7180. 0.7030 is a fresh support and 0.6970 a major floor before June 2020’s lows near 0.6800.

USD/CAD tests support

The Canadian dollar advanced after November’s GDP exceeded expectations. A break above the supply zone at 1.2730 has put the US counterpart back on track.

Nonetheless, the rally came to a halt at the daily resistance at 1.2790. The greenback needed a breather as the surge prevented buyers from chasing after volatility.

1.2580 is key support and an oversold RSI may raise buyers’ interest again. A close above the said resistance could propel the pair to December’s high at 1.2950.

NZD/USD sees limited rebound

The New Zealand dollar bounced back after the Q4 jobless rate dropped to 3.2%.

The pair saw bids over September 2020’s lows around 0.6530. The RSI’s repeated oversold situation has caught bargain hunters’ attention. However, the directional bias remains bearish.

The kiwi could find resistance at 0.6700 near the 20-day moving average as trend- followers look to sell into strength. 0.6400 would be the next target if the US dollar makes a comeback across the board.