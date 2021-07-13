Intraday market analysis: USD treads water

USD/CHF tests key support
The US dollar consolidates as concerns grow about the resurgence of the pandemic.
The pair has found support at 0.9125, which lies on the 30-day moving average. The greenback is now at a crossroads after its sell-off in the daily supply area. A successful rebound could resume the reversal in the medium term.
However, a bearish breakout could extend the price towards the psychological level of 0.9000.
The RSI has recovered into the neutral area. 0.9260 would be the key resistance ahead if the buying gains strength.
EUR/AUD seeks support after surge
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar weakens amid a cautious mood. The euro’s rally has gained impetus after it cleared the critical resistance at 1.5940 on the daily timeframe.
Sentiment favors the upside and the latest pullback could be a reaction to the RSI’s overbought situation.
The single currency is looking for support above 1.5800. A rebound above the intermediate resistance at 1.5900 would confirm that buyers are in control and may attract followers.
Then a bullish breakout above 1.5980 may extend the rally.
S&P 500 resumes uptrend
The S&P 500 climbs higher as investors bet on a protracted ultra-loose monetary policy.
The latest correction saw strong buying interest at 4290. The rebound was as swift as the pullback, an indication of lasting bullish fever. After lifting offers around 4250, the index has turned the former supply zone into a support.
The bullish MA cross is another giveaway of the trend continuation. 4420 would be the next target. An overheated RSI may temper the enthusiasm and a retracement is likely to meet the bulls.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to 1.1850 on dovish Lagarde's comments
EUR/USD is testing lows near 1.1850, changing its course from 11875, as ECB President Lagarde once again pours cold waters on hawkish expectations. The US dollar rebounds amid a cautios market mood, ahead of the critical US inflation data.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3900 as USD rebounds
GBP/USD is retreating towards 1.3850, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid tepid risk sentiment. NI unionists convey dislike over post-Brexit trade barriers. UK PM Johnson expresses caution. Covid updates, US CPI awaited.
Gold pares gains above $1,800 on USD rebound
Gold’s recovery lack follow-through around $1,810 heading into Tuesday’s European session. The market’s sentiment remains mildly optimistic, backing the gold buyers. However, the recent uptick in the US dollar seems to test the metal’s upside momentum. US CPI-eyed.
Filecoin bulls at inflection point
Filecoin price is currently trading around the $52.55 crucial support level, which can make or break the altcoin. A bounce from this floor could propel FIL to $66.35. If the $35.36 support barrier is breached, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US Consumer Price Index June Preview: Has inflation peaked?
In June, the monthly CPI increase is forecast to drop to 0.5% from 0.6% in May and 0.8% in April. The annual CPI rate is projected to slip to 4.9% from 5% in May. Ebbing base effect will uncover shortage driven price gains. Markets will attend to CPI but not trade results.