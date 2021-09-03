Intraday market analysis: USD to break out of range

USD/CHF awaits catalyst
The US dollar consolidates as traders reposition themselves ahead of nonfarm payrolls.
The pair has been changing hands in a narrow range between 0.9100 and 0.9200. Multiple attempts at both ends suggest a lack of commitment.
A catalyst-driven breakout would dictate the direction for the days to come. A rally would test the recent peak at 0.9240, a prerequisite for a reversal above 0.9300.
On the downside, a sell-off may dampen optimism and lead to a retest of the demand zone at 0.9050.
XAG/USD tests major resistance
Bullions await a breakout as Treasury yields stabilize going into today’s high-impact jobs report.
Silver’s recovery above the psychological level of 24.00 has attracted more buying interest. However, the price has met resistance at the supply zone near 24.35, which coincides with the 30-day moving average.
A bullish breakout would trigger an extended rally as sellers rush to cover. Then 25.00 would be the next target.
However, a plunge below 23.80 may cause a correction towards the daily support at 23.00.
NAS 100 shows exhaustion
The Nasdaq 100 holds onto the high ground as investors ponder how the labor data may affect the QE.
The index is looking to extend gains from the all-time high of 15700. Nonetheless, sentiment remains bullish with signs of overextension.
An RSI bearish divergence is a heads-up that a correction might be due. A break below 15520 may pull the trigger and 15300 on the 20-day moving average would be an important support.
On the upside, 15800 would be the immediate target if the bulls can keep up with the momentum.
EUR/USD: Bulls await US NFP on the way to 1.1900
EUR/USD takes a breather around monthly peak below 1.1900, despite staying up for the six consecutive days, heading into Friday’s NFP. The US dollar tracks sluggish Treasury yields amid weak economic data. Covid jitters battle receding fears of Fed’s tapering amid a pre-NFP trading lull.
GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850
GBP/USD is off the monthly highs, easing towards 1.3800 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid pre-NFP cautious trading. UK PM Johnson's tax hike fears and Brexit concerns cap the gains in the cable. UK PMI and US NFP in focus.
XAU/USD at a critical juncture ahead of NFP, upside appears favored
Gold price finds support amid sluggish USD, China’s stimulus hopes. Weak US data hint at dismal NFP print, weigh on Fed’s tapering expectations. Gold’s 4H technical setup remains in favor of bullish traders, NFP awaited.
Polkadot awaits trigger for 30% gains
Polkadot price recently sliced through a critical supply barrier, indicating a resurgence of buying pressure. DOT is likely to experience another leg-up if this momentum continues to hold, which could even retest the all-time high in a highly bullish case.
NFP Preview: How low can the dollar go? Extremely low expectations point to a greenback comeback
The dollar is data-dependent – and that data has been downbeat, sending the dollar down. Has it gone too far? Weak leading indicators have significantly depressed expectations for August's Nonfarm Payrolls.