Intraday market analysis: USD tests supply area

EUR/USD tests major support
The US dollar found support from better-than-expected durable goods orders.
The pair gave up all its gains from the rally in late August. This indicates an erosion in the bullish sentiment.
The euro’s latest rebound has been capped by 1.1750. Sellers are pushing towards the critical floor at 1.1665. And its breach would lead to the last line of defense at 1.1600 from November last year.
An oversold RSI may bring in some buying interest, though buyers will need to lift 1.1820 before they could hope for a bullish reversal.
EUR/JPY seeks support
The Japanese yen weakened after the BOJ warned of a recovery delay in its meeting minutes. The euro has capitalized on its rebound from the daily demand zone around 128.00.
A close above 129.65 may have tipped the balance to the upside. A break above 130.10 would pave the way to the key resistance of 130.70 on the daily chart.
However, a descending RSI from the overbought zone is in contrast with the price’s higher highs. There is a risk of a pullback as the momentum slows down. 129.40 is the immediate support.
S&P 500 struggles to rebound
The S&P 500 halted its advance as the Fed’s taper is closing in.
The V-shaped recovery has met selling interest at 4482, the origin of a recent sell-off. A diverging RSI suggests a loss of momentum in the rebound.
The long side may regain confidence in case of a bullish breakout and 4540 would be the next target. Failing that, a drop below 4425 would prompt buyers to bail out, leaving the index vulnerable to a sharp fall.
4340 would be the last support before a deeper correction drives the index to July’s lows near 4240.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
