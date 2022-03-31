EUR/USD attempts reversal
The US dollar weakened after the Q4 GDP failed to impress. The euro gained momentum after it broke above 1.1130 which sits next to the 30-day moving average.
1.1230 at the origin of the March sell-off is a major resistance where medium-term sellers might be waiting to double down. Further pressure could be expected if intraday buyers take profit as the RSI shows a double top in the overbought area.
1.1070 is a fresh support. 1.0980 at the base of the current breakout is an important level to safeguard the rebound.
USD/CAD breaks daily support
The Canadian dollar inched higher on expectations of aggressive tightening by the Bank of Canada.
The US counterpart has given up all its gains from earlier this year. In turn, this indicates a lack of commitment from the buy-side. A tentative rally above 1.2590 has failed to secure follow-ups, further undermining the US dollar.
1.2400 is the next target after a drop below 1.2450 and a deeper correction would send the price to October’s lows around 1.2300. A rebound could be capped by fresh resistance at 1.2520.
US oil bounces off psychological level
WTI crude rallies as the EIA shows a larger-than-expected fall in inventories.
The price saw solid support in the demand area between the psychological level of 100.00 and the 30-day moving average (103.00). A bullish RSI divergence in this congestion zone suggests a loss of momentum in the retracement.
A follow-up close above 107.00 would prompt sellers to cover, easing short-term pressure in the process. 114.00 is the next resistance and a breakout could lift offers to 129.00. 94.00 is a critical support to keep the rally intact.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces mild pressure amid safe-haven demand
The AUD/USD pair has been under pressure on Thursday hovering below 0.7500 while US stocks were poised to end the biggest quarterly decline in two years on a down note on Thursday amid worries about the continuing conflict in Ukraine.
EUR/USD under renewed pressure ahead of NFP
EUR/USD failed to hold above 1.1100 and came back under pressure as the US dollar benefited from safe-haven demand amid lack of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Trade is likely to be muted ahead of Friday's US Nonfarm payrolls figures.
Gold struggles with resistance at $1950
The yellow metal benefited from the risk adverse environment but failed to overcome the $1950 resistance area. Gold rose by more than $100 during 1Q 2022, despite higher rates.
Crypto search for support with global markets on the back foot
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are currently just off the highs of March and looking solid on positive news and a breakthrough in the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Alibaba moves dangerously close to $110
BABA is down more than 4% on Thursday, but the ecommerce behemoth has not dropped below $110.52 as of the late morning trade. $110 is a key support level. Below here, BABA will once again lose its bullish price action trajectory of recent weeks.