Intraday market analysis: USD sees limited rebound

EUR/USD continues to recover
The US dollar continues to soften from weaker-than-expected consumer sentiment in August.
The euro bulls gained confidence after the single currency rallied above 1.1800, an important supply zone from the mid-August sell-off. Now, this has turned into an area of congestion along a rising trendline. Furthermore, it is a clear indication of a bullish bias in the short term.
However, an overbought RSI may lead to a limited pullback. A bounce off 1.1795 would propel the pair to the daily resistance at 1.1900.
USD/CAD struggles for support
The Canadian dollar stalled after the Q2 GDP fell short of expectations. The US counterpart is testing the 30-day moving average and last week’s rebound failed to make an impression.
The fall below 1.2580 suggests a lack of buying interest. 1.2500 on the daily chart is a critical floor. A deeper retracement would put buyers on the defense with 1.2300 as a potential target.
On the upside, buyers will need to rack up offers at 1.2700 before they could hope for a second chance. Then 1.2900 would be within reach.
AUD/USD rises to major resistance
The Australian dollar edges higher on upbeat Q2 GDP. The pair continues to recover along a rising trendline after it bounced back from the daily demand area near 0.7100.
The bullish pace accelerated after the first resistance at 0.7170 was lifted. Buyers are pushing towards the major hurdle at 0.7400 from the daily time frame.
A bullish breakout may trigger a runaway rally as medium-term sellers cover their positions. That in turn could end a three-month correction. 0.7290 is fresh support to let the RSI return to neutrality.
