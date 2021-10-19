Intraday market analysis: USD seeks support

AUD/USD tests major supply zone
The Australian dollar rallied after the RBA expected a return to growth in October’s meeting minutes.
The pair has met stiff selling pressure in the supply zone (0.7460) from the September sell-off. And the RSI is once again in the overbought area. Short-term buyers would be eager to take profit, driving the price lower in the process.
0.7380 is the first support and will test the bulls’ resolve. A bounce above the said resistance would trigger an extended rally. On the downside, a bearish breakout may cause a correction to 0.7320.
USD/CHF sees limited rebound
The US dollar recoups some losses supported by recovering Treasury yields.
The drop below the demand zone around 0.9230 has put the bulls under pressure. An oversold RSI has triggered the buy-the-dips mentality at the fresh support at 0.9200.
The buy-side will need to clear the hurdle at 0.9310 to reclaim control of the direction. Otherwise, the latest rebound may be an opportunity for the bears to sell into strength.
A new round of sell-off would send the pair towards the daily support at 0.9100.
NAS 100 tests resistance
The Nasdaq 100 rallies as investors seem to be feeling confident about the upcoming earnings.
A rebound above the psychological level of 15000 suggests strong buying interest in keeping the rally intact in the medium-term. The RSI’s overbought situation has temporarily held the impetus back. A retracement is likely to attract bids in the vicinity of 15050.
15400 is a major resistance from the daily timeframe and its breach may resume the uptrend above 15700. Failing that, 14800 is a key floor on the downside.
EUR/USD adds a few pips, trades in the 1.1650 region
The shared currency posted a tepid advance vs its American rival, as EU September inflation reaffirmed the ECB’s wait-and-see stance. Central banks’ divergences favor the greenback.
GBP/USD pares daily losses, returns to 1.3800 area
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3742 in the European session after the soft inflation data caused the British pound to come under bearish pressure. With Wall Street's main indexes extending the rally on Wednesday, the greenback lost its strength and allowed GBP/USD to erase its losses.
Gold bulls add pressure, break above 1,800 on the cards
Gold keeps trading within familiar levels, currently at around $1,783.80 a troy ounce, up on a daily basis. A better market mood plays against the greenback. Wall Street trades at record highs following solid earnings reports from big names, which partially offsets growth-related concerns.
Three critical reasons why Dogecoin price will easily quadruple
DOGE might seem in a lull, as Shiba Inu and other meme coins are hogging the spotlight – nor has the dog-themed cryptocurrency's own lacklustre performance helped its cause, but things are set to change.
Earnings eyed for next boost
It's been a day of small moves in equity markets, with Europe ending the day broadly flat and the US marginally higher late in the morning. Focus has very much shifted to earnings season as investors ponder an impending central bank tightening cycle.