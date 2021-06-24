Intraday market analysis: USD retraces after overextension

USD/CAD retreats for support
The Canadian dollar strengthened after retail sales.
The pair had exhibited a bearish RSI divergence, a sign of overextension after the greenback’s breakneck surge. The break below 1.2350 shows a lack of further commitment from buyers and confirms the bearish MA cross.
The RSI is bouncing back from an oversold situation. 1.2260 might be a temporary support. Then 1.2155 is a major level to keep the rebound relevant.
On the upside, the rally may only resume if the bulls succeed in pushing back above 1.2400.
NZD/USD rebounds after bullish MA cross
The US dollar licks wounds after the Fed warned that the recovery will need more time before tapering.
The kiwi’s drop below 0.6950, a critical support from the daily timeframe, is a sign of prolonged consolidation in the coming weeks. An oversold daily RSI points to a rebound in the short term.
The pair has bounced above the psychological level of 0.7000. This comes as a confirmation of the RSI’s divergence and the bullish MA cross. 0.7100 is the next target. 0.6960 is the immediate support in case of a pullback.
USOil rallies along rising trendline
Oil rises as falling EIA crude stockpiles point to tighter supply.
After a brief consolidation, the break above 73.00 suggests that the bulls are still in control of price action. Sentiment remains bullish as long as the price stays above the rising trendline. 75.00 would be the next target as momentum traders push up volatility.
The RSI has retreated into the neutral zone. Between 71.10 and 72.00 lies a key demand zone where trend followers are likely to leave a bid.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950 amid cautious optimism
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1950 as the US dollar holds steady amid Fed rate hike talks and US stimulus progress. German IFO Survey awaited after upbeat PMIs. US data dump will be closely followed as well.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3950 ahead of BOE
GBP/USD remains supported above 1.3950, looking to test 1.4000 ahead of the BOE decision. The UK is receiving some positive signals from the EU on the 'sausage war'. Britain's delayed unlock and Delta covid variant fears probe bulls eyeing hawkish BOE tilt. US data, Fedspeak awaited.
Gold retreats towards $1,760 key support, US data eyed
Gold portrays the market’s indecision with a 0.23% intraday loss near $1,773, despite recently bouncing off the day’s low, heading into Thursday’s European session. Covid updates, US stimulus and Fedspeak become important too.
XLM price could skyrocket 45% if it can reclaim this critical barrier
XLM price has slipped below the range low after the recent crash. Despite the minor recovery rally, Stellar is trading below it. Going forward, the remittance token’s future is dependent on this barrier and will play a pivotal role in deciding its short-term future.
US Durable Goods Orders May Preview: Is the consumer really absent?
The US economy is in the unusual position of anticipating excellent second quarter economic growth absent a sustained expansion in its largest single component, consumer spending.