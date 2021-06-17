Intraday market analysis: USD lifts key resistance

EUR/USD plunges in search of support
The US dollar surges as the Fed signals interest rate hikes in 2023.
The pair has been in a steady retracement after it broke above the daily resistance at 1.2240. Though the breach of the major support at 1.2070 may have dented the bullish fever.
The RSI is deep in the oversold zone. The demand area between 1.1990 and the psychological level of 1.2000 could see a limited rebound as a result of profit-taking and dip-buying.
1.1940 could be the next target while 1.2130 has become the new resistance.
USD/CAD cuts through critical resistance
The Canadian dollar slumped against its buoyant US counterpart despite Canada’s upbeat CPI.
The greenback has pierced through the key resistance at 1.2200. The bullish breakout could initiate a reversal as sellers scramble to cover.
The pair is looking to consolidate its gains above the 30-day moving average.
1.2300 is the next resistance. The RSI has ventured again in the overbought area and could face a pullback as momentum players take chips off the table.
1.2155 is the immediate support in case of a retreat.
EUR/GBP tests lower band of consolidation range
Sterling rallied after the UK’s core CPI jumped to 2% yoy in May.
The euro’s last rebound has once again failed to clear the supply zone near 0.8630.
Stiff selling pressure has pushed the pair below 0.8580, the origin of the latest rally. This suggests that sellers still have the upper hand in the general direction.
An oversold RSI may prompt intraday traders to take profit.
The demand zone between 0.8560 and 0.8570 at the lower range of consolidation is critical. Its breach could trigger a sell-off towards 0.8500.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
EUR/USD tumbles to lowest since April as the dollar resumes its gains
EUR/USD has extended its falls below 1.20, trading at the lowest since mid-April. The dollar has resumed its gains related to the hawkish Fed meeting on Wednesday, where the bank signaled tapering bond buys and raising rates will comer sooner.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4000 on firmer US dollar
GBP/USD has resumed its downfall as the dollar received a fresh bid. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
Ethereum Classic coiling up, awaits blast off to $70
Ethereum Classic price has stayed range-bound, quite similar to what most of the crypto market is doing. However, lately, ETC has been consolidating in a tight range. Typically, coiling up leads to massive breakouts. Considering the structure that ETC is displaying, a bullish breakout seems likely.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.