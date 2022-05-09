EUR/USD consolidates

The US dollar climbed after better-than-expected NFP in April. The euro is licking its wounds after it broke March 2020’s lows near 1.0640. The price is seeking support above March 2017’s lows (1.0500). The previous rebound came to a halt at the support-turned-resistance at 1.0640. A bullish breakout could drive the bears into giving up their chips, reducing the pressure and potentially paving the way for a rally towards 1.0810. A fall below the current consolidation range (1.0480) would send the single currency to 1.0400.

USD/CAD bounces higher

The Canadian dollar softens as April’s labour market performance fell short of expectations. A combination of a break above March’s high (1.2900) and a bullish MA cross on the daily chart confirms the market’s upbeat mood. The latest retracement found support in the major demand zone over 1.2720. A break above 1.2840 may have flushed remaining selling interests out. Last December’s high at 1.2960 is the last hurdle and its breach could open the door for an extended rally above 1.3100.

GER 40 struggles for support

The Dax 40 tumbles as risk appetite subsides amid global policy tightening. The index has met stiff selling pressure at the origin of the late April sell-off at 14300. A drop below the psychological level of 14000 prompted buyers to bail out, invalidating the latest rebound in the process. A bearish MA cross is another sign that an imminent sell-off could be building up. A deeper correction below 13570 would send the price action to 13300. 13820 is a fresh resistance in case of a rebound.