USD/CHF tests daily resistance
The US dollar edged higher as Treasury yields touched a 3-year high. A surge above the supply zone around 0.9370 is a strong sign that the bulls have regained control of the direction.
The daily resistance at 0.9450 is the sellers’ last stronghold, a breakout could end the year-long consolidation and extend the reversal to 0.9600.
The RSI’s overbought condition may cause a limited pullback as intraday traders unwind their positions. 0.9350 from the former supply zone is now a fresh support to gauge buyers’ commitment.
EUR/GBP breaks below daily support
The ECB’s patience regarding its monetary policy continues to weigh on the single currency. The latest drop below the daily support (0.8300) is an invalidation of the recent rebound and could further depress the euro.
While trapped bulls seek to bail out, there could be stiff selling pressure near 0.8310, which has turned into resistance. An oversold RSI may cause a brief rally but the bears may see it as an opportunity to push lower.
March’s lows near 0.8200 would be the next target when momentum comes around.
CAD/JPY rises along the trendline
The Canadian dollar rallies thanks to the Bank of Canada’s hawkish stance. A break above last month’s high and the psychological level of 100.00 has put the pair back on track after a 2-week long consolidation.
Sentiment remains overwhelmingly bullish as the bears hesitate to jump in. The loonie is climbing along a rising trendline and 101.00 from June 2015 high is the next resistance.
A pullback is likely to find support from trend followers. 99.80 coincides with the trendline, making it a congestion area.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable near 1.0800 as US dollar firms up with yields
EUR/USD is consolidating below 1.0800 amid a notable US dollar demand and firmer Treasury yields. The euro bears the brunt of the dovish ECB and a likely EU embargo on the Russian gas. Hawkish Fed’s commentary will likely keep USD bulls afloat amid a protracted Ukraine war.
GBP/USD stays pressured towards 1.3000 on strong US dollar
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.3000, as a firm US dollar takes the lead on Easter Monday amid risk-aversion. The Fed sentiment is a driving force along with the risks associated with the Russian-Ukraine crisis.
Gold closes in on $2,000 amid Easter Monday thin trading
Gold Price remains poised to recapture $2,000 amid a flight to safety. Elevated inflation, recession risks and the Russia-Ukraine war boost safe-haven appeal. Powell's speech will keep investors busy this week.
Cryptos perform bullish correction
Bitcoin price has slid below a crucial support level briefly, indicating that history is repeating. The last two times BTC swept this barrier, a massive upswing with gains is what followed.
Stock traders embrace themselves for another earnings week
Stock bulls are trying to gain back some of the recent losses as Q1 earnings season gets off to a mixed start. As for the war in Ukraine, President Biden announced another +$800 million in weaponry for Ukraine on Wednesday.