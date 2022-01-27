Intraday market analysis: USD gains bullish momentum

USD/CAD breaks higher
The Canadian dollar slipped after the BOC kept interest rates unchanged. Its US counterpart found support at 1.2560 after a brief pullback.
An oversold RSI attracted some bargain hunters. The current rebound is a sign that there is a strong interest in pushing for a bullish reversal. 1.2700 is a key supply zone as it coincides with the 30-day moving average.
A breakout would definitely turn sentiment around and trigger a runaway rally. In turn, this sets the daily resistance at 1.2810 as the next target.
NZD/USD continues lower
The New Zealand dollar steadied after the Q4 CPI beat expectations.
However, the pair is still in bearish territory after it broke below the lower end (0.6750) of the flag consolidation from the daily time frame. The RSI’s oversold situation brought in a buying-the-dips crowd around 0.6660 but its breach indicates a lack of buying interest.
The kiwi is now testing November 2020’s low at 0.6600. The bears could be waiting to fade the next bounce with 0.6700 as a fresh resistance.
XAU/USD pulls back for support
Gold tumbled after the US Fed signaled it may raise interest rates in March. The rally stalled at 1853 and a break below the resistance-turned-support at 1830 flushed some buyers out.
1810 at the base of the previous bullish breakout is a second line of defense. The short-term uptrend may still be intact as long as the metal stays above this key support.
A deeper correction would drive the price down to the daily support at 1785. The bulls need a rebound above 1838 to regain control of price action.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured towards 1.1200 on firmer dollar, yields
EUR/USD closes in on 1.1200, as global stocks take a plunge. The Fed's hawkishness is reverberating throughout markets, boosting the safe-haven US dollar. The US two-year Treasury yields jump to 23-month highs. US Q4 GDP awaited.
GBP/USD hits monthly lows below 1.3450 amid Fed-led risk-aversion
GBP/USD is inching lower towards 1.3400, sitting at monthly lows amid the hawkish Fed outlook-led risk-aversion. The US dollar remains strongly bid in tandem with the Treasury yields. Brexit and UK political concerns add to the cable's downside.
Gold drops towards $1,800 on bullish channel break, US GDP eyed
Gold prices remain pressured after posting the heaviest daily fall in two months. Hawkish Fed, geopolitical concerns weigh on market sentiment. DXY jumps to six-week high, yields struggles after rising the most in three weeks.
Why Bitcoin price could form a bottom following the January 28 options expiry
Bitcoin open interest volume by expiry date indicates a majority of bearish sentiment in the market. BTC options worth roughly $2 billion will expire by the end of this week.
US GDP Preview: Inflation component could steal the show, boost dollar. Premium
More than double than pre-pandemic – the 5% annualized growth rate expected for the fourth quarter is a reason to be cheerful. That may boost the dollar, but not stocks, which are wary of tighter monetary policy from the Fed.