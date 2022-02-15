Intraday market analysis: USD finds support

USD/JPY hits double top
The US dollar recovers as hot CPI fuels bets of a 50 basis points hike in March. The rally came to a halt at January’s high (116.35).
Profit-taking compounded by new selling triggered a liquidation below 115.50. The medium-term trajectory remains upward and the bulls may be eager to buy the dips. 114.90 is the next support and an oversold RSI may attract bargain hunters.
Further down, the daily support at 114.20 is a major demand zone in case of a deeper correction. A close above the double top could resume the uptrend.
XAG/USD tests resistance
Bullion rallies over investors’ flight to safety. Silver continues to climb from the daily support at 22.00.
Following a brief pullback, a break above the recent high at 23.70 indicates strong buying interest. A bullish MA cross is a sign of acceleration to the upside.
The psychological level of 24.00 is the next hurdle and a breakout would bring the price to January’s peak at 24.70. The RSI’s overbought situation may cause a limited fallback; if so the previous low at 22.90 would be the closest support.
GER 40 tests critical floor
The Dax 40 remains under pressure over Russia-Ukraine tensions. The last rebound’s failure to achieve a new high showed that the bears were still in charge.
Trend followers are likely to sell into strength as sentiment remains wary. The index saw bids in the critical demand zone around 14900 which has been tested several times in the last four months.
A bearish breakout would trigger a broader sell-off and put a serious dent in the medium-term rally. The bulls will need to reclaim 15500 before they could turn things around.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Consolidation plays out near critical resistance
The EUR/USD bears are lurking at daily resistance. EUR/USD H1 price chart exhaustion starting to play out. The price is attempting to rise in Tokyo but currently lacks conviction in a sleepy Asian session so far. The bigger test for the bulls will be in the European session.
GBP/USD: Bulls on the look out for the next discount
GBP/USD rallied to a fresh hourly high son Wednesday following a sell-off in the greenback on the back of a less hawkish outcome at the Federal Reserve's meeting in January. The minutes of the meeting did not underscore the possibility of a 50bps hike at the March meeting which knocked some wind out of the US dollar and yields.
Gold rebound aims $1,880 amid geopolitics, Fed-linked anxiety
Gold prices edge higher after refreshing eight-month top, recent recovery eyes important resistance. XAU/USD prices keep the previous day’s rebound from a weekly low to around $1,870 during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
AVAX, MATIC, Uniswap witness explosive on-chain activity, on track for massive price rally
Altcoins AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap witnessed a massive spike in adoption and on-chain activity in Q4 2022. Analysts at Messari Crypto have noted the rising activity and users on AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap networks.
European markets falter as NATO pushes back on Russian troop de-escalation claims
NATO and the US are reporting that Russian troop numbers are rising near Ukraine, and that no de-escalation appears to be happening, making markets increasingly susceptible to headline risk.