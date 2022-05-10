USD/CHF grinds rising trend line
The US dollar continues upward over the interest rate differential. The pair’s steep climb over the past month pushed the RSI into an extremely overbought condition on the daily chart. A pullback may be due to let the bulls catch their breath, but a confirmation is yet to materialise. Sentiment would stay intact if the price action maintains its course above the rising trend line. November 2019’s high at 1.0020 is the next target. The resistance-turned-support at 0.9820 sits next to the trendline, making it an area of interest.
EUR/GBP breaks key resistance
The pound weakens as fears of a recession in the UK take hold. The pair’s recovery accelerated after it broke above this year’s high at 0.8510. A bullish reversal in the medium-term could be in the making as sentiment turns around. The RSI’s double top in the overbought area may temporarily limit the rally. The bulls may look to accumulate at the next retracement. 0.8510 is the closest support and 0.8440 an important demand zone for the latest rally. A bounce above 0.8590 would trigger a runaway rally towards 0.8700.
XAG/USD tests 5-month low
Silver edged lower as US Treasury yields stayed high. A break below the recent consolidation range at 22.20 suggested a lack of buying interest and prompted early bulls to bail out. The price is testing last December’s low at 21.50. As the RSI shows an oversold condition on both daily and hourly charts, profit-taking from the short-side and dip-buying could cause a rebound. 22.50 is a fresh resistance and 23.25 a major hurdle before buyers could push for a reversal. Otherwise, the psychological level of 20.00 might be next.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.0600 ahead of Germany ZEW
EUR/USD is consolidating below 1.0600, stalling its recovery ahead of the Geman ZEW survey. The US dollar regains the upside momentum despite a rebound in the European stocks and weaker Treasury yields. Fedspeak, Biden's speech on inflation awaited.
GBP/USD turns south towards 1.2300 amid resurgent USD demand
GBP/USD is easing towards 1.2300, fading an uptick to near 1.2375. The US dollar resumes its uptrend amid an improving market mood. Looming Brexit and growth concerns weigh down on the British pound.
Gold edges higher amid softer bond yields, lacks bullish conviction
Gold regained some positive traction on Tuesday and recovered a part of the overnight slide back closer to the $1,850 level, or a near three-month low touched last week. The XAUUSD maintained its bid tone through the early European session.
Why Axie Infinity price could crash another 50%
Axie Infinity price is traversing a massive top reversal pattern on the three-day chart. The recent crash is a taste of things to come for the massively inflated market value for AXS.
AMC Entertainment set to rebound on upbeat Q1 earnings
AMC saw fresh signs of life in Monday’s post-market trading after the company reported its Q1 earnings report, which outpaced market expectations.