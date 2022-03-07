Intraday market analysis: USD consolidates

USD/CHF struggles for support

The US dollar softens as the Fed may settle for a less aggressive rate hike agenda. The recent sideways action is a sign of the market’s indecision.

Sellers’ previous attempts to push below 0.9150 have met some buying interest in this demand zone. A definitive breakout may send the pair to January’s lows around 0.9100. Then the path of least resistance could be down, ending a three-month-long consolidation.

0.9230 is the immediate resistance and 0.9290 is a major hurdle before the greenback could bounce back.

XAU/USD breaks higher

Gold rallies as investors’ flight to safety continue. The bulls have tempered their aggressiveness after the initial surge.

The latest pullback has been an opportunity to accumulate against a bullish backdrop. Price action continues to climb along the rising trendline which suggests that the direction is still up.

A break above the psychological level of 2000 would bring in more momentum traders. In fact, that would send the price to August 2020’s high at 2075. Between the trendline and 1930 there is a key demand zone.

GER 40 drops to a fresh low

The Dax 40 plunges for fears of stagflation in the eurozone. The index has ventured further into the bearish territory after it broke below March 2021’s lows around 14000.

The liquidation is yet to end as sentiment remains downbeat. A break below the psychological level of 13000 would trigger a new round of sell-off to 12000.

The RSI’s oversold situation from both daily and hourly charts may cause a limited bounce if short-term traders take profit. 13500 is the first resistance ahead and could attract more trend followers.