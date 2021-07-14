Intraday market analysis: USD cheers momentum catalyst

EUR/USD tumbles through supports
The US dollar advanced as the US June CPI data beat expectations.
The pair has met stiff selling pressure in the supply zone around 1.1890 once again. Sentiment towards the euro is downbeat as long as it remains under the daily resistance at 1.1970.
The bears have seen recent rebounds as opportunities to sell into strength.
Below 1.1780 sellers have gained conviction and may push towards 1.1720 even though short-term traders may lift their feet off the pedal as the RSI goes oversold. A rebound is likely to be capped by 1.1830.
USD/JPY confirms bullish MA cross
The US dollar continues to bounce back on solid inflation data. The pair saw strong buying interest at the demand zone near 109.50.
The breakout above the resistance at 110.60 confirms the bullish MA cross and overturns the bearish mood. Momentum may rise as sellers would rush to cover their bets.
111.20 would be the next target as the reversal gains traction. A retreating RSI in the neutral zone may allow buyers to build positions. 110.20 has established itself as the closest support.
UKOil tests key supply zone
Brent crude rallies back on expectations of falling global inventories.
The previous sell-off has found support on the 30-day moving average (73.00). The recovery is making an attempt at 76.50, former support that has turned into a supply zone.
A bullish breakout would signal that the bulls are back in the game. Then lifting the peak at 77.80 to resume the uptrend would be a formality.
In the meantime, a near-overbought RSI may cause some choppiness, and 74.90 would be the first support in case of a pullback.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks wounds under 1.18, all eyes on Powell
EUR/USD is trading above the lowest since April but below 1.18 after strong US inflation and a weak bond auction boosted the dollar. Investors are eyeing Fed Chair Powell's testimony later in the day. Covid headlines are also watched.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3850 after strong UK inflation data
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.3850, up on the day after the UK reported inflation at 2.5% YoY in June, stronger than expected. Cable is recovering from gains triggered by elevated US inflation figures on Tuesday and ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony.
Gold: Set-up favors bulls, Powell’s testimony awaited
Gold once again showed some resilience below the $1,800 mark. The momentum extended through the Asian session on Wednesday, though the upside seems limited ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual congressional testimony.
Dogecoin price with its back to the wall, as DOGE edges closer to an 80% decline
Dogecoin price has finalized a head-and-shoulders pattern with a measured move of over 80%. DOGE investors are unable to unlock the unrelenting resistance defined by May’s descending trend line.
Powell Preview: Three reasons to expect the Fed Chair to down the dollar
Fed Chair Powell is likely to send a cautious message, in line with the bank's minutes. Signs that inflation is indeed transitory may also soften his message. The Delta covid variant is hitting the US and may dampen economic activity.