Intraday market analysis: USD awaits catalyst-breakout

USD/JPY about to test resistance
The Japanese yen weakened after a lower-than-expected Tokyo CPI in August. The US dollar is grinding its way back up after the mid-month correction.
A double test at 109.50 suggests strong buying interest. Layers of support indicate buyers’ willingness to pay up, the freshest one is at 109.90.
Momentum has slowed down as the price approaches the major supply area around 110.40. A bullish breakout would tip the balance to the long side again and open up the path to the psychological price tag of 111.00.
AUD/USD rebound cools off
The Australian dollar fell back after a drop in July’s retail sales numbers.
A close above 0.7270 has forced sellers to cover their bets. The pair is recovering towards the 30-day moving average on the daily chart which coincides with the support-turned-resistance at 0.7320.
However, the rebound is likely to be choppy. After a double top in the overbought area, the RSI’s divergence indicates a loss in the rebound momentum.
A drop below 0.7235 would lead to a deeper correction to 0.7150.
US 30 recoups previous losses
The Dow Jones index pulls back as traders await updates from the Fed’s Jackson Hole meeting.
Price action’s V-shaped rebound is typical of buying-the-dips from the demand zone near 34600. By lifting offers around 35450 the bulls have signaled their commitment to maintaining the uptrend in the medium-term.
The index is seeking support after it erased losses from last week. 35200 is the first support as the RSI dips into the oversold territory.
A break above the peak at 35600 would extend the rally to new all-time highs.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps back above 1.1750 with eyes on Fed Chair Powell
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.1750, as the US dollar takes a breather ahead of key event risks. Risk appetite improves despite simmering geopolitical tensions. Treasury yields ignore Fed’s hawkish view. US PCE inflation, Powell awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3700 amid mixed mood, ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is keeping its range around 1.3700, consolidating the previous losses amid risk reset. The US dollar retreats in tandem with the Treasury yields, as investors gear up for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech. US PCE Inflation data will be eyed as well.
Gold eyes $1808, $1819 bullish targets ahead of Powell
Well, the Fed speculation on monetary policy normalization has once again turned in favor of the hawks heading into Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole showdown. However, the Kabul airport bombing and pre-Powell anxiety are keeping safe-haven gold buoyed.
Cardano eyes a 35% ascent amid ERC-20 converter launch next week
Cardano is expecting the launch of its ERC-20 converter next week. The migration tool will enable Ethereum tokens to move to the Cardano blockchain. SingularityNET will have its native token as the first ERC-20 coin migrated to Cardano.
US July PCE Inflation Preview: Fed taper outlook depends on Powell rather than inflation data
Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 3.6% on a yearly basis in July. Investors could ignore the inflation report ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.