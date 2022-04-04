EUR/USD seeks support

The US dollar rallied after March’s average hourly wages jumped by 5.6%. The euro came to a halt in the supply zone at the origin of the March sell-off (1.1180).

A bearish RSI divergence pointed to softness in the rebound. A fall below 1.1120 then 1.1070 prompted buyers to bail out, further weighing on overall sentiment.

1.0980 at the base of the recent bullish impetus is major support. Its breach could invalidate the recovery and trigger a new round of sell-offs. The bulls need to clear 1.1120 to regain the upper hand.

XAU/USD builds support

Gold retreats as the US dollar finds support from a fall in the jobless rate.

On the daily chart, price action still holds above the demand zone between 1890 and 1900 which is a sign of strong buying interest. A break above 1940 forced sellers out. This may also foreshadow a reversal.

Sentiment would improve if the precious metal stays above 1915. A bullish close above 1960 could extend the rally to the psychological level of 2000. On the downside, 1890 is a critical level to maintain the bulls’ optimism.

FTSE 100 consolidates gains

The FTSE 100 treads water dragged by weaker energy stocks. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart suggests that the index could be back on track in the medium term.

The intraday direction is still up despite its choppiness. A close above 7590 would extend the rally to this year’s high at 7690. Trend followers may see pullbacks as a bargain opportunity.

The RSI’s oversold condition attracted some buying interest over 7460. A deeper correction would send the index to 7380 which coincides with the moving averages.