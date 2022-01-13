Jing Ren Jing Ren
Intraday market analysis: US Dollar Index cuts through support

USD/CHF tests daily support

The US dollar plunged after December’s CPI slowed down to 0.5% from 0.8% in November.

Despite a swift recovery from the daily support at 0.9100, price action came under pressure once again at December’s supply area (0.9280). The dive below 0.9180 then 0.9140 is a sign of liquidation as buyers rush to the exit.

As the greenback revisits the critical support at 0.9100, an oversold RSI may attract some buying interest. The former demand area around 0.9200 is now the first resistance level.

XAU/USD looks to break out

Gold edged higher as the US dollar softened across the board.

The precious metal has met stiff selling pressure in the supply zone around 1830. This level used to support from last November’s sell-off.

The recovery above the psychological level of 1800 shows the bulls’ commitment to keeping the price afloat. A break above the supply zone would force the sell-side to cover and trigger an extended rally towards the previous peak at 1870.

On the downside, 1800 has turned into fresh support.

US oil continues upward

WTI crude climbed higher after a larger-than-expected fall in US inventories. A close above the daily resistance at 79.00 was a strong bullish sign.

Following a brief pause, the rally accelerated above 80.40. Sentiment remains upbeat and the bulls are keen to buy the dip during a pullback. A breach above 82.20 would clear the path to the peak at 85.00.

An overbought RSI may cause a temporary retreat. In that case, trend-followers could be looking to jump in near the closest support at 81.20.

This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

