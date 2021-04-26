Intraday market analysis: Triple-tested support

US 30 bounces off key support
The Dow Jones recoups losses as investors expect some leeway for President Biden’s fiscal plans.
The index has found support at 33700. There have been three consecutive tests at this level which is a sign that buyers remain in control of the price action. A rally back above 34150, the base of the latest sell-off could convince traders of the underlying strength.
A new high at 34400 would be the next target should momentum picks up. As the RSI ventures again into the overbought area, 33700 is a critical support in case of a pullback.
GBP/USD retreats in search of support
The pound is looking for support after a better-than-expected PMI suggests economic resilience.
The latest sharp sell-off came from the psychological level of 1.4000, also a major resistance on the daily chart. Its breach could revive the thirteen-month-long uptrend.
As for now, an oversold RSI has prompted some short-covering. 1.3810 is the immediate support to test the strength of rebound.
Further down, 1.3720 will need to see solid buying interest to save the chance of a reversal.
EUR/AUD tests key supply area
The euro climbed back after the euro zone’s service PMI recovered to 50.3. The previous sell-off has met robust support at 1.5420. The subsequent rally above 1.5530 suggests that buyers are still committed to pushing higher.
The price may test the supply area at 1.5670 for the third time. Profit-taking from short-term traders would be expected.
A bullish breakout may trigger a broader recovery as the short side rush to cover their bets. On the downside, 1.5500 would be a key support to monitor.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2100 ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2100, slightly off the two-month tops. Mildly positive market sentiment exerts additional downside pressure on the US dollar. Brussels push stands tough on Brexit. German IFO, US Durable Goods Orders eyed.
GBP/USD teases 1.3900 as US dollar sell-off supersedes Brexit woes
GBP/USD flirts with the 1.3900 round figure heading into London open on Monday. The Cable stays up for the second consecutive day as the US dollar drops to the fresh low since March. The pound cheers BOE policymaker’s economic optimism but ignores doubts over the successful Brexit deal.
Gold confronts 100-HMA barrier, as $1800 beckons once again
Gold (XAU/USD) is looking to extend the recovery from Friday’s low of $1770, as the bulls once again keep their sight on the $1800 barrier. The persistent downbeat tone around the US dollar continues to benefit gold while a cautious market mood also renders supportive.
Bitcoin bulls in full retreat as BTC sentiment slumps to 'fear' territory
Bitcoin price dropped to lows in the $47,000 zone after recording its all-time high at almost $65,000 in the previous week. Bitcoin sentiment on the "Fear and Greed Index" shows it is at its lowest levels in a year.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?