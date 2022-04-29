USD/JPY breaks higher
The yen nosedived after the Bank of Japan vowed to keep its interest rates ultra-low.
The dollar’s surge above the top range (129.30) of the recent consolidation forced early sellers to cover and switch sides. This breakout confirms the MA cross as an indication of a bullish acceleration.
Strong momentum suggests a combination of short-covering and fresh buying. The uptrend may resume towards 132.00 even though an overbought RSI could cause a temporary fallback. 128.30 at the base of the rally is the first support.
NZD/USD dips into bearish zone
The New Zealand dollar continues southward amid a lack of demand for risk-sensitive currencies.
Sentiment turned bearish after price action failed to hold above this year’s low at 0.6530, invalidating a two-month-long recovery. The pair is heading to a 22-month low at 0.6390.
An oversold RSI may prompt short-term sellers to cover, driving up the price. However, 0.6590 is a fresh resistance, and there is a high chance of a dead cat bounce as trend followers could be waiting to sell into strength.
Dow Jones 30 nears critical floor
Dow Jones 30 steadies as a US GDP contraction may temper the Fed’s hawkish stance. The index has given up most gains from the March rally.
The demand zone between 32700 and 33000 is an important guardrail to keep the price afloat in the medium term. A bearish breakout could extend losses beyond 32300, leading up to a potential bear market.
A bullish RSI divergence is an encouraging sign as the sell-off could be slowing down. Nonetheless, buyers will need to push past 34150 to ease the selling pressure first.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500 after US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory in positive territory above 1.0500 but seems to be having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum amid a negative shift in risk mood. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation declined to 5.2% on a yearly basis in March, coming in lower than the market expectation of 5.3%.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2550 as investors assess latest US data
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure and fell below 1.2550 in the early American session, erasing a portion of its daily gains. The annual PCE inflation in the US jumped to 6.6% in March from 6.3% in February but the Core PCE declined to 5.2% from 5.3% in the same period.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, stays above $1,900
Gold lost its traction and started to pull away from the daily high it set at $1,920. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day after the mixed PCE inflation data from the US, making it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin price has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.
BABA soars on Bloomberg report of easing regulatory fears
Alibaba (BABA) stock is soaring on Friday as Chinese equities participate in a strong, broad-based rally. The Chinese authorities are apparently looking at more economic stimulus measures to boost economic activity and demand.