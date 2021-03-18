Intraday market analysis – Post-FOMC momentum

NAS 100 challenges key resistance
FOMC officials’ pledge to keep the monetary policy accommodative has pumped up the appetite for risk assets. After reaching near the March high of 13330, the tech index saw profit-taking as the RSI shot into the overbought zone.
The price has bounced off the demand zone around 12900. As the bullish sentiment makes its return after the recent correction, a neutral low RSI could prompt bargain hunters to get onboard.
A rally above the previous high may extend the recovery towards 13700.
AUD/USD breaks above the consolidation range
A fall in Australia’s unemployment rate has confirmed the country’s strong fundamentals and put the Aussie back on track. After hitting the supply area around 0.7800, the price action has previously gone sideways for the lack of a catalyst.
An oversold RSI indicator has raised traders’ interest to buy the dip at the psychological level of 0.7700. A rally back above 0.7835 could resume the medium-term uptrend.
In the case of a pullback, the area between 0.7670 and 0.7700 would see strong buying interests.
NZD/USD attempts a U-turn
Despite a worse-than-expected GDP, the kiwi rallied on the back of a dovish US Federal Reserve. Having established support at 0.7100 on the daily chart, the pair is gathering momentum for the next round of rally.
A low RSI suggests there is plenty of room on the upside, though the price action will first need to clear the origin of the latest sell-off at 0.7270.
That would pave the way for a rise above 0.7300. The reversal would gain traction as long as the pair stays above the immediate support at 0.7150.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades around 1.1950, reversing some of the post-FOMC rise towards 1.20. The Fed pledged to keep loose policy for longer. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and US economic data awaited.
GBP/USD slips as US yields rise, ahead of BOE
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs above 1.40 after US ten-year yields jumped to 1.70% in a counter move to the Fed's dovish decision. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged and acknowledge better prospects.
Gold: Bulls recapture 21-DMA amid dovish Federal Reserve
Gold stays on the front foot above the 21-DMA so far this Thursday. The yellow metal stretches the previous day’s upside momentum as Asia reacts to Fed’s dovish performance while vaccine jitters also have some positives.
Cardano: Bearish technical pattern risks massive downswing
Cardano’s listing on Coinbase Pro early this week was the main catalyst for the massive gains posted. The upcoming smart contract token recovered from the dip marginally under $1. The MACD indicator has a bullish impulse, suggesting that bulls are not ready to give up control.
Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the fed funds rate?
The Fed executed a deft sleight of hand on Wednesday, sharply raising its economic projections, keeping expectations for a fed funds hike beyond 2023 and ignoring the steepening of the yield curve that has been underway in earnest since the New Year.