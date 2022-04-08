USD/CHF tests key resistance
The US dollar edged higher supported by better-than-expected initial jobless claims. The pair continues its journey upward from the demand zone near 0.9200.
The rally is gaining momentum after a break above 0.9280. 0.9370 from a previously botched rebound is a major hurdle. In fact, its breach could flush out remaining selling interests.
Then last month’s peak at 0.9450 would be within reach. On the downside, 0.9260 is the immediate support if the market shows hesitation. 0.9200 is a critical level to keep the rebound intact.
US oil grinds daily support
WTI crude softens as concerns grow over lockdowns in China. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart suggests that sentiment may have turned cautious.
The price is testing the key floor at 94.00 which is a daily support from the mid-March rebound. A bearish breakout could force the bulls to bail out and trigger a sell-off towards the psychological level of 90.00, putting the commodity on a correction course.
The RSI’s oversold condition may raise some buying interest. Buyers need to lift 104.00 to safeguard the uptrend.
Nasdaq 100 seeks support
The Nasdaq 100 retreats as investors continue to digest hawkish Fed minutes.
The rally came to a halt at February’s high at 15260. Then a drop below the short-term demand zone at 14730 led to a wave of liquidation. 14200 is the next support and coincides with the 30-day moving average, making it an area of congestion.
If the bulls become wary of catching a falling knife, a bearish breakout could cause a deeper correction towards 13700. The support-turned-resistance at 14800 is the level to crack to resume the rally.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to test 1.0850 as US dollar aims for the skies
EUR/USD is heading lower towards 1.0850, as the US dollar keeps pushing higher alongside the Treasury yields on the hawkish Fed outlook. The risk-off trading on global stocks also underpins the safe-haven dollar. Fed/ECB policy divergence remains in play.
GBP/USD eyes monthly lows at 1.3050 amid aggressive Fed's tightening bets
GBP/USD is closing in on the monthly lows of 1.3050 on the hawkish stance from the Fed. The UK sanctions against Russian coal and oil imports keep the pound undermined. Focus shifts to the US inflation and UK GDP due for release next week.
Gold skids below $1,930 as the DXY prepares to kiss 100.00 on higher yields
Gold (XAU/USD) has tumbled below its principal cushion of $1,930.00 as the market participants are raising bets on settlement of the US dollar index (DXY) above the crucial resistance of 100.00. The precious metal is falling gradually after a mildly positive start on Friday.
Bitcoin: Road to $52,000 is paved
Bitcoin price is at an interesting point in its journey over the past three weeks. After breaching a massive hurdle, BTC continued heading higher but has retraced over the last three days.
French election: What does it mean for the euro?
The first round of the French presidential election will be held on April 10, ahead of the runoff two weeks later. Opinion polls have narrowed significantly in recent weeks and a victory for President Macron doesn’t look so certain anymore.