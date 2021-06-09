Intraday market analysis: Nasdaq rises above major resistance

NAS 100 climbs back towards peak
Equity markets hold high as investors weigh stronger economic rebounds against reflation concerns.
The Nasdaq’s surge above the daily resistance at 13800, suggests that buyers have regained control of the direction.
The bull market may resume when trend followers jump in again. 13960 is the resistance up ahead. Its breach could trigger an extended rally to the peak at 14070.
The RSI has retreated into the neutral zone. 13700 has turned into a demand zone in case the index needs to consolidate its gains.
EUR/GBP forms head and shoulder
The euro rallying after the eurozone’s Q1 GDP showed a smaller contraction than expected.
The major support at 0.8560 has held well against sellers’ multiple attempts to break out. The rally above 0.8605 could shift the balance in favor of the demand side.
The formation of a head and shoulder may suggest a reversal in the coming hours. A break above the neckline which coincides with the resistance level of 0.8618, acts as a confirmation. 0.8645 would be the next hurdle, while 0.8590 acts as the immediate support.
NZD/USD bounces off demand zone
The New Zealand dollar is recovering on improved risk appetite across the board.
The pair has found solid bids in the demand area (0.7120) on the daily chart. The subsequent breakout above 0.7230 indicates strong buying interest. 0.7140 is the key support to keep the bullish momentum going.
The RSI has returned to the neutrality area, leaving room for another round of rally.
On the upside, 0.7285, a critical resistance, would be the next target. Its breach could open up the highway towards 0.7400.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.2200 amid softer US dollar
The sluggish movement in the US dollar keeps EUR/USD on the higher side, with the moves comprising of a 15-pips range below 1.2200. Subdued US dollar and Treasury yields help underpin the major, as the focus shifts to the ECB decision and US CPI data.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.42 on BOE's taper talk
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.42 after the BOE's Haldane called on cutting back stimulus amid a roaring economy. Earlier, Brexit acrimony and concerns about the reopening pressured the pound.
Gold consolidates below $1,900 amid steady USD
Gold price is hovering in a very narrow trading range with modest gains. The prices remain under pressure by an uptick in the US dollar, ETF outflow, and weak consumer demand in India. Investors turn their focus on the US CPI.
Ripple targets $5.50 after crucial rebound
XRP price seems to be holding above a major support cluster. As long as Ripple remains trading above $0.71, it could rebound to new all-time highs. A head-and-shoulders pattern on the weekly chart suggests an incoming rally to $5.50.
Marking time ahead of the week's big events
The capital markets appear to be in a holding pattern ahead of this week's big events, including the US CPI and the ECB meeting. Equities are little changed but with a heavier bias evident. Most of the large bourses in the Asia Pacific region were lower, except Australia.