Jing Ren Jing Ren
Orbex

Intraday market analysis: Nasdaq 100 confirms bullish continuation

ANALYSIS |

NAS 100 break to new highs

The Nasdaq 100 surges as rising Delta cases may force the Fed to reconsider the tapering timeline.

Buyers have pushed into new highs after clearing the resistance at 15140. Bullish breakout candles suggest that sellers have rushed to cover while momentum traders bid up. This is a sign that sentiment remains upbeat and recent pullbacks were merely an accumulation phase for the bulls.

15500 would be the next target. 15130 near the former resistance would be the first support to let the RSI cool off the overbought zone.

Nas 100

EUR/USD pushes towards resistance

The US dollar softened after a drop in August’s Markit manufacturing and services PMI.

The pair’s break below the daily support at 1.1710 has put the bulls on the defensive. Though the RSI’s oversold situation triggered the buy-the-dips mentality going into the weekend.

The single currency has managed to lift 1.1740, opening the door to the key supply zone at 1.1800. A bullish breakout may initiate a reversal.

Otherwise, a drop below 1.1710 may keep the euro under water for an extended period of time.

EURUSD

NZD/USD attempts reversal

The New Zealand dollar rose back after the Q2 retail sales beat expectations.

The RSI divergence was a giveaway that the bearish momentum was losing steam. The confirmation came in the form of a bullish MA cross and a breakout above 0.6860. Buyers may see sellers taking profit as an opportunity to rack up stakes.

0.6900 is a key resistance ahead as its breach may build the case for a reversal. Then the psychological level of 0.7000 would be within reach.

However, a fall below 0.6820 may send the price towards 0.6700.

NZDUSD

This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid risk-on mood

EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid risk-on mood

EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1750 amid the upbeat market mood. US dollar tracks mildly bid Treasury yields to consolidate the heaviest fall in two months. Market cheer vaccine optimism and easing of taper tantrum amid covid woes and geopolitical fears.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3750 as USD licks its wounds

GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3750 as USD licks its wounds

GBP/USD is catching a fresh bid towards 1.3750, looking to extend the previous rally. Markets have recovered following concerns of late over timings of the Federal reserve's tapering and the rapid resurgence of the coronavirus in a new delta variant.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD consolidates in a range, just above $1,800 mark

XAU/USD consolidates in a range, just above $1,800 mark

Gold eases from 13-day top, off intraday low at the latest. USD rebound, sluggish sentiment consolidate the heaviest daily jump in over a week. US housing data, risk catalysts can entertain traders, Jackson Hole Symposium is the key.

Gold News

Bitcoin price readies for another leg up amid low transaction levels

Bitcoin price readies for another leg up amid low transaction levels

Bitcoin price rally toward $50,000 has interestingly not yielded any positive sentiment around the leading digital asset. Bitcoin transactions have reached a historic low as the bellwether cryptocurrency continued its rally.

Read more

Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons explaining why the King may crash

Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons explaining why the King may crash

August is a hot month – also for investors, and not necessarily in a positive manner. Fear has been gripping markets and sending flows to the safe-haven dollar, which has hit a nine-month high against the euro and is storming the board. Will this trend continue? 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures