Intraday market analysis: Nasdaq 100 confirms bullish continuation

NAS 100 break to new highs
The Nasdaq 100 surges as rising Delta cases may force the Fed to reconsider the tapering timeline.
Buyers have pushed into new highs after clearing the resistance at 15140. Bullish breakout candles suggest that sellers have rushed to cover while momentum traders bid up. This is a sign that sentiment remains upbeat and recent pullbacks were merely an accumulation phase for the bulls.
15500 would be the next target. 15130 near the former resistance would be the first support to let the RSI cool off the overbought zone.
EUR/USD pushes towards resistance
The US dollar softened after a drop in August’s Markit manufacturing and services PMI.
The pair’s break below the daily support at 1.1710 has put the bulls on the defensive. Though the RSI’s oversold situation triggered the buy-the-dips mentality going into the weekend.
The single currency has managed to lift 1.1740, opening the door to the key supply zone at 1.1800. A bullish breakout may initiate a reversal.
Otherwise, a drop below 1.1710 may keep the euro under water for an extended period of time.
NZD/USD attempts reversal
The New Zealand dollar rose back after the Q2 retail sales beat expectations.
The RSI divergence was a giveaway that the bearish momentum was losing steam. The confirmation came in the form of a bullish MA cross and a breakout above 0.6860. Buyers may see sellers taking profit as an opportunity to rack up stakes.
0.6900 is a key resistance ahead as its breach may build the case for a reversal. Then the psychological level of 0.7000 would be within reach.
However, a fall below 0.6820 may send the price towards 0.6700.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
