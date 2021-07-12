Intraday market analysis: Gold struggles at resistance

XAU/USD rally slows down
Gold grinds higher as the US dollar softens amid lower Treasury yields.
The rally slowed as the bulls pushed towards the key resistance at 1824. A bullish breakout could trigger an extended rally and further confirm the reversal.
However, the RSI divergence may temper the enthusiasm. Its failure to follow the price and achieve a higher high is a warning sign of fading momentum.
1790 is the immediate support and its breach could send the price to 1775, where the precious metal first broke out of its bearish range.
CAD/JPY recovers temporarily
The Canadian dollar bounces back after a fall in June’s unemployment rate.
The drop below 88.00, the origin of the previous rebound, has put the loonie back on the correction path.
The RSI’s double-dip into the oversold zone has prompted intraday players to take profit, momentarily driving up the price.
This may turn out to be a dead cat bounce as the pair tests the supply area around 88.80. A drop below 87.40 could lead to another round of sell-off towards the major demand zone around 86.50 on the daily chart.
UK 100 holds above daily support
The FTSE 100 recovers as lackluster GDP growth may keep the BOE off the hawkish path.
The index is in consolidation between the daily support at 6940 and 7200. As long as the bulls bid up the price above the support, the medium-term rally is still intact.
The current volatility is a sign of short-term turnover. After the RSI rose back from an oversold situation, price action found support at the psychological level of 7000.
7150 is the resistance ahead, a breakout could challenge the peak at 7200.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1850 as US dollar recovers
EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1850 as the dollar recovers and the euro suffers from ECB Lagarde's dovish comments. Investors are eyeing a new rise in covid cases caused by the Delta variant and await US inflation figures.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.39 as UK may keep some restrictions
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39 amid dollar strength and comments by British officials that some restrictions will remain intact in next week's reopening. Covid cases remain elevated in the UK.
XAU/USD reverses a brief dip below $1800 as USD bounce falters
Gold price is attempting a brief dip below the $1800 mark, as the US dollar’s rebound loses steam in the European session. So far this Monday, gold price has witnessed good two-way price action, initially having tested the $1810 barrier before retracing below $1800.
Shiba Inu price eyes 20% gains as ShibaSwap DEX adds three new pairs
Shiba Inu price is hovering above a crucial support floor at $0.000007. SHIB might rally 20% due to the addition of three new pairs to the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange. A failure to reclaim $0.00000625 after a breakdown will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Earnings season is back, can banks boom again?
Another week, another nothing to see here, let's move on to record highs. It was not quite so simple, as the middle of the week gave us a few scares. Earnings season roars back with banks as ever leading the charge.