AUD/USD saw brief recovery
The Australian dollar struggles as Beijing vows to support its Covid-hit economy. A drop below the psychological level of 0.7000 near this year’s low may have put the Aussie on a bearish trajectory in the medium-term. On the hourly chart, the RSI’s double bottom in the oversold area may cause a limited rebound. Selling interest could be expected at 0.7100 at the origin of the latest sell-off. A drop below the intermediate support at 0.6920 would extend losses towards June 2020’s lows around 0.6820.
XAU/USD tests demand area
Bullion steadied after the US CPI receded in April. The price action has found some support at the base of the February bullish breakout. A bullish RSI divergence indicates a slowdown in the downward momentum, a prerequisite for a reversal. 1868 is a key resistance and a breakout would confirm the demand zone and prompt sellers to cover their bets. Then 1910 is the last hurdle before sentiment would turn around. On the downside, a break below 1831 would send the precious metal to the psychological level of 1800.
US oil bounces higher
WTI crude rallies as Russia retaliates by sanctioning European gas companies. A fall below the rising trendline near 106.00 has put the bulls on the defensive. The price has met bids at 98.50 and in conjunction with a bullish RSI divergence could attract more buying interest. Optimism may gain traction if buyers succeed in holding above this demand zone. A close above support-turned-resistance at 107.00 would put the bulls back in the game. Then a break above 111.00 could trigger an extended rally above 117.00.
EUR/USD slumps to multi-year lows near mid-1.0400s
EUR/USD encountered fresh bearish pressure in the early European session on Thursday and touched its weakest level since January 2007 near 1.0450. The intense flight to safety, as reflected by the more-than-2% decline seen in the Euro Stoxx 600, is providing a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD hits fresh two-year lows below 1.2200 on disappointing UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, refreshing a two-year low after the UK GDP QoQ rate missed estimates with 0.8% in Q1, justifying BOE's dire outlook on the economy. The strengthening US dollar and damp mood add to the weight on cable.
Gold rebounds from $1,850 as yields probe USD bulls ahead of US PPI
Gold picks up bids from intraday low to pare daily losses around $1,853 amid the initial hour of the European session on Thursday. The yellow metal’s latest rebound could be linked to a slump in the US Treasury yields, which in turn tests US dollar buyers.
Can ApeCoin catch a break with this bullish divergence and rally 25%
ApeCoin price shows an affinity to spike higher after this bullish technical flashed on the four-hour chart. Interested investors could seize this opportunity for a quick profit as APE prepares to retest the immediate resistance barrier.
Mullen Automotive plummets 16% on credibility issue
NASDAQ: MULN plunged 16.02% to hit two-month lows of $0.79 on Wednesday, only to end the fateful day at $0.80. Hotter US CPI triggered a broader market sell-off.