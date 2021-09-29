Intraday market analysis: Gold breaks lower

XAU/USD lacks support
Gold slumps due to rising US Treasury yields. The demand zone around 1745 has failed to contain the market’s pessimism.
The latest bounce has been an opportunity to sell into strength, reinforcing the bearish bias. A combination of loss-cutting and fresh selling would raise the downward momentum.
The precious metal is heading towards 1720. A breakout would trigger an extended sell-off to the August low at 1680. The bulls have the daunting task of lifting 1760 before they could expect a meaningful rebound.
AUD/USD hits resistance
The Australian dollar inched higher after a smaller contraction in August’s retail sales.
The pair has found strong support at 0.7220. Three consecutive tests are an indication of solid interest in keeping the Aussie afloat.
0.7320 is the first resistance ahead. Its breach may shake the sellers out and trigger a rebound to 0.7410.
Otherwise, a fall below the said support would cause a deeper correction to the critical level of 0.7105. Erasing all of the gains from late August would seriously dent buyers’ optimism for a rally.
USD/CAD bounces off support
The Canadian dollar is under pressure as oil prices retreat. The pair saw buying interest at 1.2600, which is major support for a four-month-long rally on the daily timeframe.
The RSI’s bullish divergence indicates that the selling pressure may have waned.
A break above the immediate resistance (1.2670) would prompt sellers to cover. 1.2800 near September’s peak could be the target should a rebound gain traction.
On the downside, a bearish breakout may send the price to the psychological level of 1.2500.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh yearly lows near 1.1650 as dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is dropping towards 1.1650, reaching fresh yearly lows, as the US dollar regains poise amid risk-off market mood. Europe's energy crisis, China Evergrande risks and debt ceiling woes dent the risk appetite. Powell, Lagarde awaited.
GBP/USD attacks 1.3500 as dollar regains poise amid worsening mood
GBP/USD is battling 1.3500, sitting at the lowest levels since January 2021, as the downbeat mood revives the US dollar's safe-haven demand. Higher inflation, Brexit and petroleum concerns weigh on the pound. Bailey's speech eyed.
XAU/USD rebound eyes $1,750 on softer USD
Gold prints corrective pullback from monthly low, fortnight-old support line in focus. US Treasury yields seesaw around 15-week high, DXY dwindles but S&P 500 Futures keep intraday gains.
Ripple board member throws shade on Bitcoin as XRP price prepares to reclaim $1
XRP price failed to sustain its gains obtained on September 22, resulting in a retracement to a stable support floor. While an uptrend appears to be on its way, Ripple will encounter a psychological level acting as resistance.
Why is Apple stock falling?
Apple stock (AAPL) took the rise in bond yields poorly on Monday as tech stocks and the Nasdaq suffered disproportionally. The Nasdaq closed as the worst performing index of the day down 0.81%, while the Dow was actually positive.