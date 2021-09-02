Intraday market analysis: Gold awaits breakout

XAU/USD tests daily resistance
Gold consolidates recent gains ahead of the US jobs reports.
Traders are looking for direction after the metal recouped most losses from the August sell-off. 1832 is major resistance on the daily chart.
A bullish breakout may trigger an extended rally as the short side bails out. We can expect volatility with 1860 as a potential target. A fall below 1790 however would tip the balance to the downside.
1755 would be the first support in a retracement. In the meantime, an overbought RSI has led intraday buyers to take profit.
EUR/GBP consolidates support
The euro inched higher after a drop in the unemployment rate across the eurozone in July.
The recovery has gained momentum after the pair cleared the daily resistance at 0.8555. The 20-day MA crossing the 30-day one suggests that sentiment may have turned around.
Following a short consolidation, the single currency has met buying interest along 0.8550 and then 0.8570. 0.8610 is the next resistance and its breach could clear the path for a rally to the recent peak at 0.8660.
US oil hits key resistance
WTI crude found support from the EIA’s report of a large reduction in US stockpiles. The V-shaped rebound is now testing the key hurdle on the daily timeframe (69.50).
An RSI divergence indicates a loss in the upward momentum. Short-term buyers have taken some chips off the table and caused a pullback. 67.00 is the immediate support.
A deeper retracement may send the price to 65.30. On the upside, a close above 69.50 may open the door to 73.00 and reverse an eight-week long correction.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1800 on sour sentiment, US data eyed
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1850 as US dollar attempts to find its feet amid a cautious market mood. Covid woes, firmer Treasury yields underpin US dollar rebound. ECB tapering concerns, poor US ADP jobs keep buyers hopeful. US Jobless Claims and Factory Orders awaited ahead of Friday’s NFP.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3800 amid USD bounce, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD is keeping its range around 1.3775, as the US dollar finds its feet after the ADP-led slide. The pair also bears the brunt of the renewed Brexit jitters and looming covid concerns. All eyes remain focused on Friday's NFP release.
Gold going nowhere in a hurry ahead of NFP on Friday
Gold oscillated in a narrow trading band on Wednesday and finally settled nearly unchanged, tracking moves in the US dollar. Uncertainty over the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan and fading hopes for an early lift-off failed to assist the greenback to capitalize on its modest intraday gains.
Elrond has room to expand up to $200
Elrond price has been on an exponential rally over the past week and shows that it has room to expand. However, this could resolve two ways: a breach of the immediate resistance leading to a move higher or retracement that propels EGLD but at a delayed schedule.
ADP and ISM exemplify labor weakness
The stock market showed no signs of slowing down this summer and many investors are growing cautious over what will happen in September. The majority of Wall Street is still very bullish on US stocks as there is just too much liquidity.