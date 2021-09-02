Intraday market analysis: Gold awaits breakout

XAU/USD tests daily resistance

Gold consolidates recent gains ahead of the US jobs reports.

Traders are looking for direction after the metal recouped most losses from the August sell-off. 1832 is major resistance on the daily chart.

A bullish breakout may trigger an extended rally as the short side bails out. We can expect volatility with 1860 as a potential target. A fall below 1790 however would tip the balance to the downside.

1755 would be the first support in a retracement. In the meantime, an overbought RSI has led intraday buyers to take profit.

EUR/GBP consolidates support

The euro inched higher after a drop in the unemployment rate across the eurozone in July.

The recovery has gained momentum after the pair cleared the daily resistance at 0.8555. The 20-day MA crossing the 30-day one suggests that sentiment may have turned around.

Following a short consolidation, the single currency has met buying interest along 0.8550 and then 0.8570. 0.8610 is the next resistance and its breach could clear the path for a rally to the recent peak at 0.8660.

US oil hits key resistance

WTI crude found support from the EIA’s report of a large reduction in US stockpiles. The V-shaped rebound is now testing the key hurdle on the daily timeframe (69.50).

An RSI divergence indicates a loss in the upward momentum. Short-term buyers have taken some chips off the table and caused a pullback. 67.00 is the immediate support.

A deeper retracement may send the price to 65.30. On the upside, a close above 69.50 may open the door to 73.00 and reverse an eight-week long correction.