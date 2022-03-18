Intraday market analysis: GBP/USD struggles for bids

GBP/USD attempts to rebound
The British pound stalled after the BOE failed to secure a unanimous vote for higher rates.
A bullish RSI divergence suggests exhaustion in the sell-off, and combined with the indicator’s oversold condition on the daily chart, may attract buying interest. A tentative break above 1.3190 led some sellers to take profit. The bulls will need to push above the 1.3250 next to the 20-day moving average to get a foothold.
On the downside, the psychological level of 1.3000 is a critical floor to keep the current rebound valid.
USD/JPY takes a breather
The Japanese yen struggles as the BOJ pledges to stick with stimulus. Sentiment turned extremely bullish after the pair rallied above December 2016’s high at 118.60.
The RSI went overbought on both hourly and daily charts, and the overextension could refrain buyers from chasing bids. Trend followers may be waiting to buy at pullbacks.
117.70 is the first level to gauge buying interest and 116.80 is the second line of support. A rebound above 119.00 would extend gains beyond the psychological level of 120.00.
S&P 500 tests resistance
The S&P 500 bounced higher after Russia averted a bond default. Price action has stabilized above last June’s lows around 4140 where a triple bottom indicates a strong interest in keeping the index afloat.
A previous attempt above 4350 forced sellers to cover but hit resistance at 4420. A bullish close above this key level on the daily chart could trigger a runaway rally.
4590 would be the next target when sentiment turns around. Otherwise, a lack of conviction from the buy-side would send the index to test 4250.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1000
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1000 on Friday as the risk-averse market environment helps the greenback outperform its rivals. The latest headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict suggests that there is little to no progress toward a peace agreement.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.3100 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD stays on the back foot on Friday and declines toward 1.3100 with the dollar continuing to gather strength. Supported by safe-haven flows, the US Dollar Index is up more than 0.5% on a daily basis above 98.50.
Gold fluctuates in daily range below $1,950
Gold is trading in a relatively tight range below $1,950 on Friday. Although the precious metal finds demand as a safe haven, the broad-based dollar strength is not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Shiba Inu price back to square one as bull rally gets cut short
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action retook a step back and pared almost all the gains from Wednesday’s rally. Investors are swinging back into bearish mode as tail risks emerge.
Biden to speak to China's Xi Jinping about Russia-Ukraine war
US President Biden and China's President Xi Jinping will discuss Russia's war against Ukraine and 'other issues of mutual concern' via phone call.