Intraday market analysis: GBP tests resistance

GBP/USD grinds supply area
The sterling bounced higher after data showed that Covid cases in the UK fell for five consecutive days. The pound has bounced off the origin of the February rally (1.3570) and the bulls would like to see how far they can push.
Price action may meet stiff selling pressure in the supply zone between 1.3800 and 1.3860. A drop below 1.3740 would keep a lid on the pound. Then 1.3600 could soon be revisited.
On the upside, sellers would start to cover if offers in the mentioned zone get lifted, paving the way for a potential reversal.
NZD/USD builds fresh support
The New Zealand dollar rallies against a muted greenback as traders await this week’s Fed meeting. The pair is testing the 30-day moving average on the daily chart.
The bearish bias would make a rebound an opportunity to sell into strength. However, the break above the psychological level of 0.7000 gives buyers a glimmer of hope.
They will need to clear the major hurdle at 0.7040 to expect a turnaround. Otherwise, a fall below 0.6945 may resume the sell-off, and 0.6810 would be the next target.
GER 30 rises towards the previous peak
The sentiment is mixed after spillover from China’s crackdown on its technology sector. The DAX 30 index has recovered most of its recent losses and is testing the key resistance at 15700.
The RSI’s double top in the overbought area has so far tempered the bullish fever.
A breakout could help build up momentum and clear the last resistance at 15810. On the downside, 15500 is the fresh support to let buyers catch their breath. A deeper correction could send price action towards 15200.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
