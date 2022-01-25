Intraday market analysis: GBP still in correction

GBP/USD remains under pressure
The sterling struggles as global markets remain risk-off. A limited rebound has fought to hold above 1.3570 and the sell-off accelerated after a bearish breakout.
The pair is testing a previous low at 1.3440 which sits along the 30-day moving average. There could be buying interest in this congestion area after the RSI plunged into the oversold band.
1.3570 is now a fresh resistance, then the bulls will need to lift 1.3660 before they could turn sentiment around. On the other hand, a deeper correction may send the price to 1.3400.
AUD/USD in bearish reversal
The Australian dollar recovered after the Q4 CPI beat expectations. However, the latest rally took a bearish turn after the price slipped below 0.7170.
The lack of commitment to hold onto recent gains suggests a weak risk appetite. A fall below the daily support at 0.7130 further weighs on the Aussie and prompts buyers to bail out.
The RSI’s oversold situation helped lift the pair temporarily. Nonetheless, the bears might be eager to sell into strength near 0.7210. 0.7080 would be the next stop as the trend turns south.
GER 40 tests critical support
The Dax 40 plunges amid rising tensions in Ukraine. The index has given up all gains from the rebound in late December and cut through the major demand zone around 15070.
The RSI’s repeatedly oversold situation attracted a buying-the-dips crowd. Nevertheless, there is no sign of improvement in the market mood. And price action has not stabilized yet.
A grind of last October’s low at 14820 would test the bulls’ resolve in the medium-term. On the upside, 15600 is the first hurdle to lift.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the back foot near 1.1300 after mixed IFO data
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.1300 early Tuesday as investors eye headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The data from Germany showed that IFO Business Climate Index improved modestly in January. On a negative note, IFO Current Assessment Index declined to 96.1 from 96.9.
GBP/USD is testing critical hourly support
GBP/USD is holding tight in somewhat bearish territory below 1.35 the figure. Sterling dropped on Monday to its lowest in three weeks versus the US dollar, with traders moving out of risk and into safe havens due to the expectations of Fed tightening and escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Gold consolidates near $1,840, downside seems limited amid risk-off
Gold stays firmer around intraday high as bulls brace for yearly resistance break. Firmer inflation expectations add to the fears of hawkish Fed, US CB Consumer Confidence eyed.
Ethereum shifts away from ETH 2.0
Ethereum will be moving away from ETH 1.0 and ETH 2.0 as the protocol undergoes significant changes. Core developers on the network are referring to the stages on the blockchain as the “execution layer” and “consensus layer.”
Make or break Fed week
It could be a make or break week for the markets, with the Fed meeting tomorrow, big tech earnings, and ongoing tensions on the Ukraine/Russia border.