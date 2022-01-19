Intraday market analysis: GBP seeks support

GBP/USD falls into correction
The sterling fell back after a slowdown in Britain’s wage growth in November. Sentiment favors the pound after it rallied above the daily resistance at 1.3700.
However, an overbought RSI has cut back buyers’ appetite. A break below 1.3630 has prompted some traders to take profit, driving down the price.
As the RSI dips into the oversold zone, 1.3570 is the next support. A bearish breakout would send the pair to 1.3480 which sits on the 30-day moving average. 1.3660 is the immediate resistance when a rebound takes shape.
USD/JPY struggles to bounce
The yen softened after the Bank of Japan signaled no shift in its ultra-loose monetary policy. The US dollar bounced off the critical floor at 113.50 from the daily chart.
A bullish RSI divergence revealed a deceleration in the downward impetus. The indicator’s oversold situation also attracted a number of bargain hunters.
A break above 114.70 suggests a strong interest in keeping the correction in check. 115.50 from the latest sell-off is a major hurdle and its breach could extend the rally to the recent peak at 116.30.
SPX 500 to test daily support
The S&P 500 extended losses over rising rate worries. The fall below 4640 invalidates the latest rebound and indicates that sentiment is still downbeat.
Below the psychological level of 4600, 4540 is key support near last December’s lows on the daily chart. A bearish breakout would trigger a deeper correction towards 4400, the origin of the October rally.
An oversold RSI may cause a limited rebound. Nonetheless, the bulls need to clear offers around 4675 and then 4745 to gain momentum.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains and trades around 1.1350
EUR/USD stays afloat in the positive territory near 1.1350 as the greenback struggles to gather strength on retreating US T-bond yields. Focus remains on mounting inflationary pressures and upcoming central banks’ announcements.
GBP/USD holds its ground in the positive territory above 1.3600
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the dollar. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red in the early American session and the US Dollar Index edges lower toward 95.50.
Gold: Bullish breakout exposes November monthly high at 1,877.15
Spot gold trades above $1,840 a troy ounce, at levels last seen in November 2021. The bright metal soared through the American session amid persistent concerns about inflation and volatile US government bond yields.
Shiba Inu price has a good chance to surge to $0.000040
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate why SHIB could advance further.
Yields everywhere are rising too far, too fast: Could we expect them to settle down?
Today we get housing starts and permits, but expectations are running low because of Omicron and bad weather. It’s not exactly an inspiring bit of data, anyway. In fact, the juicy data is from Canada, CPI today and retail sales on Friday. There is still chatter about a BoC hike next week.