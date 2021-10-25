Intraday market analysis: GBP in key supply zone

GBP/USD to test critical resistance
The sterling hit the brakes after the UK’s retail sales fell for the fifth month in a row in September.
The pair has been inching up towards the hurdle on the daily chart (1.3900). The RSI’s bearish divergence, however, shows less enthusiasm from buyers as the price approaches the major resistance.
Sentiment remains bullish but we can expect profit-taking. 1.3710 would be the first support to monitor in case of retracement. On the upside, a bullish breakout may trigger an extended rally to 1.4000 and signal a potential reversal.
CAD/JPY hits 6-year high
The Canadian dollar slipped despite solid retail sales numbers in August. The pair has come under pressure at a six-year high (93.00).
A bearish RSI divergence indicates a loss of momentum as the bulls proceed with caution in this key supply zone. A repeatedly overbought situation has been calling for a consolidation and might limit their risk appetite.
A break below 91.80 would prompt more buyers to bail out. The psychological level of 91.00 from last June’s peak would turn into the second line of defense.
GER 40 tests daily resistance
The DAX 40 found support after Germany’s manufacturing PMI beat the consensus.
The latest rally above the 30-day moving average is a strong bullish signal. And after a brief horizontal consolidation, the index is climbing towards the key hurdle at 15700. A bullish close above this daily resistance would throw the bears off balance.
A combination of short-covering and momentum buying may heighten volatility. This is a prerequisite before the uptrend could resume. On the downside, 15400 is the immediate support in case of a pullback.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1650 as US dollar recovers with yields
EUR/USD is battling 1.1650, receding from highs as the US dollar attempts a bounce in tandem with the Treasury yields. Encouraging China property sector news buoy the risk sentiment. German IFO awaited.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3750 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.3750, undermined by the US dollar bounce, as the Treasury yields recover ground. UK's Frost hints at compromise on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules. BOE-speak, China news in focus.
XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on intraday gains beyond $1,800
XAU/USD extends the previous session’s gains on Monday near $1,800. Gold posts the gains for the fifth straight session. Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar.
SafeMoon price presents a buy opportunity before 35% gains
SafeMoon price coils up under a crucial resistance level at $0.00000239. A sudden burst in buying pressure that shatters this barrier can kick-start a 35% ascent. In some cases, SAFEMOON could pull back to $0.00000198 or $0.00000175 support floors.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Huge week of earnings ahead AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, FB
Equity markets remain elevated with more all-time highs on Thursday for the broader S&P 500 while the Dow registered new highs on Wednesday and Thursday. So far late into Friday's session, the markets are seeing some profit-taking to end a solid week.