Intraday market analysis: GBP extends rally

GBP/USD rises to daily resistance
The US dollar tumbled after a worse-than-expected jobs report.
The pound had held well above the former resistance level of 1.3780. The long side gained confidence while the short side gave up.
Sentiment will remain upbeat as long as the rising trendline is intact. A close above 1.3950 may propel the price to the psychological level of 1.4000, which lies within a supply area on the daily chart.
However, a repeatedly overbought RSI may trigger a pullback. 1.3820 would be the first support in that case.
XAU/USD tests key hurdle
Gold rose after lackluster nonfarm payrolls weighed on the US dollar. The precious metal has seen strong buying interest around the psychological level of 1800.
A bullish candle above 1832, the origin of the August sell-off would prompt sellers to reverse their bets, exacerbating the momentum in the process. Now that the major resistance withdrew, the bulls may have gained a free pass towards 1900.
As the RSI inches further into the overbought zone, 1811 is fresh support in case of a pullback.
GER 30 extends consolidation
Improved risk sentiment post-NFP continues to support the Dax 30. The index is grinding the 30-day moving average as the bulls consolidate their gains near the record high.
16000 has become a key hurdle as high valuation makes buyers think twice before committing more chips. Though layers of support indicate an upward bias and may offer some peace of mind.
A bullish breakout would trigger an extended rally when momentum traders join the party. A fall below 15650 would prolong the sideways action to 15500.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1850 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading under pressure, heading towards 1.1850, shrugging off the upbeat German factory data. The pair is retreating, as the US dollar recovers ground following a disappointing NFP-led slide. The focus turns to the ECB meeting this week, with tapering expectations back on the table.
GBP/USD battles 1.3850 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground near 1.3850 amid a US dollar rebound and Brexit woes. Brexit blamed for labor, food shortage, key members ask for "proportionate and structured" over NI border. Holiday in the US could restrict market moves amid improving risk appetite.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 amid sluggish start to the key week
Gold (XAU/USD) begins the crucial week on a back foot, down 0.11% intraday around $1,825, heading into Monday’s European session. The US off, cautious sentiment triggers pullback from the key upside hurdle.
MATIC price triggers 62% upswing as Dharma uses Polygon to eliminate gas fees
MATIC price is looking to advance higher and recover to levels last seen on May 18. On this note, Polygon has already breached a crucial barrier and is looking to kick-start its massive upswing.
The Week Ahead: ECB meeting, China trade and UK GDP
The last ECB meeting in July was every bit as uninteresting as we expected it to be. Having announced a change to its inflation mandate to try and give itself more flexibility over monetary policy in July the discussion is likely to move onto the future of its PEPP asset purchase program.