Intraday market analysis: GBP attempts rebound

GBP/USD tests critical support
The pound drifted lower after Britain’s retail sales figures fell in July. The pair has given up all its gains from late July and is testing the critical support at 1.3600 from the daily chart.
A diverging RSI suggests a slowdown in the downward impetus. Its oversold situation may have attracted buying interest in the demand zone. 1.3770 would be the first target in case of a rebound.
Otherwise, a bearish breakout would trigger a new round of sell-off towards 1.3460 as those who bought the dip reverse gears.
USD/CAD clears previous peak
The Canadian dollar tanked after last month’s retail sales failed to impress. The greenback saw increased momentum after it rallied above July’s peak at 1.2800.
The breakout can be a confirmation of a bullish reversal for the weeks to come. A pullback is necessary to let the bulls catch their breath.
An overbought RSI has swung towards the oversold territory. 1.2750 near the previous high is now the immediate support. A rebound would challenge the psychological level of 1.3000.
GER 30 breaks bullish trendline
The Dax 30 retreats as investors grow wary of the recovery’s momentum.
The index had only briefly held onto the 16000 milestone. The break below the rising trendline has put a halt to a month-long rally.
The current consolidation is a sign of indecision after a round of liquidation. An oversold RSI has prompted traders to buy the dip near 15600.
The rally may only resume if the bulls succeed in lifting offers around 15970. Failing that, price action could be vulnerable below 15600.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid notable USD supply, ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is looking to extend its recovery from nine-month troughs towards 1.1750, as the selling pressure around the US dollar remains unabated amid a risk-friendly environment. Euro area Preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI reports waited for fresh light on the bloc’s economic recovery.
GBP/USD recaptures1.3650 ahead of PMI data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3650, rebounding from near monthly lows. The improved risk sentiment boosts the higher-yielding currencies such as the pound at the US dollar’s expense. UK/ US Preliminary PMIs in focus ahead of the Fed Symposium this week.
Gold is two steps away from $1800
Gold is holding the higher ground, attempting another run towards the $1800 mark heading into the all-important Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium this week. The risk-on-market mood remains the main underlying theme.
Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days
Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.
All eyes on Jackson Hole
Although risk assets rallied at the end of last week, weaker than expected US July retail sales data and China's July data slate including industrial production and retail sales, helped to intensify growth concerns. Many indicators are showing that we are past peak growth.