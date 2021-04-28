Intraday market analysis: From support to resistance

USD/JPY rises to major resistance
The Japanese yen stayed muted after the Bank of Japan revised down its inflation forecasts.
The bearish MA cross on the daily time frame may weigh on the US dollar as it recovers towards 108.90, a previous daily support now turned into a resistance.
The rally above 108.20 in the short-term has prompted some sellers to cover reducing the downward pressure. A close above 108.50 would help gain momentum.
As the RSI shows an overbought situation, 108.20 would be the first support In case of a retracement.
EUR/GBP tests triple top
Euro buyers are encouraged by news of easing of restrictions in Italy and France. The pair has risen back to the major support area around 0.8720-0.8730.
After the failure of the first test, strong bids have supported the price to form a triple top. Would the third time be the charm?
A neutral RSI gives buyers enough space to play around. A breakout above 0.8730 would confirm the bullish MA cross on the daily chart and trigger a rally towards 0.88s.
On the downside, a drop below 0.8670 may drive the correction down to 0.8630.
GER 30 consolidates near a record high
The German index stagnates as the earnings season kicks off in Europe. Last week’s sell-off below 15180 was a sign that buyers took profit after the index made a series of record new highs.
On the daily chart, the uptrend is so far intact as the price action hovers above the 20-day moving average. 15410 is the immediate resistance and a bullish breakout would resume the upward movement.
However, a breach below 15090 could dent the short-term optimism and trigger a new round of sell-off to 14800.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains supported above 100-DMA ahead of Lagarde, FOMC
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.2100 but remains well above the 100-DMA support at 1.2056 ahead of ECB President Lagarde’s speech and the all-important FOMC decision. The US dollar tracks the resurgent demand in the Treasury yields, weighing on the spot.
GBP/USD: Offered below 1.3900 ahead of Brexit deal voting, FOMC
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.3900, as a rush to risk-safety put a bid under the US dollar while heading into the London open. Although the pre-Fed mood is a stronger catalyst weighing on the cable, Europe’s final voting on the Brexit trade deal with the UK also backs the bears.
Gold fades bounce off weekly low on firmer US dollar
Gold fails to extend corrective pullback from one-week low. Risk dwindles as covid, stimulus catalysts flash mixed signals. Powell’s press conference, FOMC statement will be the key amid status-quo expectations.
XRP price smashes downtrend, leaves Ripple primed for an incremental rally
XRP price quickly overcame the April downtrend with an explosive 30% rally yesterday, but the follow-through today has slowly faded. Price compression related to yesterday’s gain will contain additional gains in the short-term.
Federal Reserve Preview: Will Powell power up the dollar? Three things to watch out for
The Federal Reserve is set to leave policies unchanged but could hint of tightening. Language on the improving labor market may rock markets. Chair Powell may have a harder time dismissing inflation concerns.