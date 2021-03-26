Intraday market analysis – Double top breakout

USD/CHF rallies above double top
The US dollar continues its advance against the Swiss franc after solid GDP growth last month.
The buck’s previous bounce from the 20-day moving average (0.9220) and then a close above 0.9300 have put the uptrend back on track. The bullish breakout above the double top at 0.9375 would trigger a new round of rally.
An overbought RSI may lead to a brief pullback where the pair would be looking to gain momentum.
If that happens the former resistance area around 0.9350 would be the support to monitor.
USD/NOK rises along the trendline
Sliding oil prices have forced the crude-dependent Norwegian krone to take a backseat. The dollar has been grinding up along a week-long rising trendline.
Lifting offers around the previous top at 8.6700 has confirmed that buyers are still in control. An RSI in the neutrality area suggests there is still room on the upside and a bullish breakout above 8.6800 could lead to a broader rally.
In the case of a pullback, the demand zone between 8.5400 and 8.5800 could see strong bids from trend followers.
EUR/JPY bounces off major support
Tensions around the EU’s vaccine supply have put a strain on the euro as traders rush into a safer Japanese yen.
The pair has broken below the 30-day moving average, a bearish movement that could trigger an extended consolidation if not an outright reversal.
On the hourly chart, after being oversold, price action is making an attempt to rebound from 128.20. 129.20 is a key area of congestion as it coincides with the falling trendline.
Needless to say, traders would try to sell into strength as the pair recovers.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
